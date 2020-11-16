NuProbe to Offer Augury™ Custom Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe, an innovator of genomics and molecular diagnostics technologies, announces the launch of the Augury™ platform for automated design of customized liquid biopsy NGS panels. Based on proprietary sequence-design algorithms, Augury™ will procedurally generate NGS panels for cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis, covering the entire coding regions of between 1 and 30 genes of interest.

To find out more about Augury™ and to submit for a quote, visit: https://www.nuprobe.com/ngs-panel-builder-common-genes/

"Our goal is to provide clinical researchers with ultrasensitive custom sequencing panels to integrate the latest clinical genomics findings," said David Zhang, Ph.D., Co-founder and Head of Innovation of NuProbe, and Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Rice University. "NuProbe has already been providing a number of leading molecular diagnostics companies and CLIA laboratories with customized NGS panels. By automating the panel design process, Augury™ allows NuProbe to offer our customers bespoke NGS panels with faster turnaround time."

Augury™ NGS panels typically detect mutations down to 0.2% variant allele frequency, and copy number variations (CNVs) down to 1.96 / 2.04 ploidy (4% tumor fraction), using 10 to 20ng of cell-free DNA input. Users can choose to build panels that either cover the full coding regions (exons) of the genes of interest, or select hotspot loci. NuProbe expects typical panels to be designed within 2 days, and analytically validated within 12 weeks.

"There is a lack of commercial NGS panels that sensitively detect mutations in cfDNA across genes including BRCA1 and BRCA2," said Amir Jazaeri, M.D., a member of NuProbe's clinical advisory board and a practicing gynecological oncologist. "Most NGS panels are either too big, too expensive, and not deep enough, or too small and not broad enough."

"Sensitively detecting gene amplifications such as c-MET from cfDNA is difficult for commercial NGS panels," said Abhijit Patel, M.D., Ph.D., a member of NuProbe's clinical advisory board and a radiation oncologist. "Customized NGS panels that can simultaneously identify mutations and CNVs from cfDNA would be very impactful for lung cancer monitoring and care."

Currently, NuProbe is offering Augury™ to limited partners under its Early Access Program. Please email [email protected] if you are interested in participating.

About NuProbe Global

NuProbe is a cutting-edge genomics and molecular diagnostics company with revolutionary molecular diagnostic technologies to improve the sensitivity of sequencing mutations and copy number variations by over 10-fold. NuProbe has sites in Houston, USA, Shanghai, China and Suzhou, China. NuProbe's vision is to offer affordable, timely, and accurate disease state information to enable precision medicine and improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact:

Jianyi Nie

NuProbe

[email protected]



SOURCE NuProbe

Related Links

https://www.nuprobe.com/

