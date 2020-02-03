nuPSYS Achieves 2019-Profitability & Growth with Tier-1 Customers, Partners & Trials for IoT, Data Center, & Network Visual Automation™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nuPSYS, an innovation leader in Visual Automation™ for IoT, data center & networks has achieved profitability in 2019, while doubling the team size. nuPSYS achieved growth primarily based on its 2019 revenue, with tier-1 customers, tier-1 partners, & is in trials with additional tier-1 enterprise, infrastructure, & service provider prospective customers worldwide.

nuPSYS had a solid performance & growth in 2019, & expects to further accelerate growth via accelerating additional US sales, marketing, & executives hires. nuPSYS has diligently executed on business & a solid momentum since nuPSYS' 2017-relaunch:

Tier-1 customers; nuPSYS successfully won multiple key customers including:

US Government : nuPSYS won major order for Visual Network Intelligence of infrastructure with Geo-location correlation for network of thousands of major routers & switches nationwide.

: nuPSYS won major order for Visual Network Intelligence of infrastructure with Geo-location correlation for network of thousands of major routers & switches nationwide. US Enterprise: nuPSYS won major customer (> $100B market cap) for manufacturing 3D IoT.

nuPSYS won major customer (> market cap) for manufacturing 3D IoT. EMEA Sea-Port: nuPSYS won key customer for 3D IoT Visual-Situational-Awareness™.

nuPSYS won key customer for 3D IoT Visual-Situational-Awareness™. EMEA carrier : nuPSYS won a nationwide fixed-mobile service provider with over 4 million subscribers & thousands of enterprise customers, for data centers & network Visual Automation.

: nuPSYS won a nationwide fixed-mobile service provider with over 4 million subscribers & thousands of enterprise customers, for data centers & network Visual Automation. Asian Enterprise : nuPSYS won a major intelligent buildings customer in Asia or IoT.

Tier1-Partners : nuPSYS successfully continued & won major global partners including

Cisco: nuPSYS announced signing Global Reseller Agreement to deliver data center & IoT Visual Automation™ solutions. nuPSYS' solutions can be ordered now through Cisco & Cisco-resellers worldwide, using Cisco SKU part numbers

nuPSYS announced signing Global Reseller Agreement to deliver data center & IoT Visual Automation™ solutions. nuPSYS' solutions can be ordered now through Cisco & Cisco-resellers worldwide, using Cisco SKU part numbers Major wireless OEM partner : nuPSYS has signed licensing agreement.

nuPSYS has signed licensing agreement. Tier1 IoT cloud provider: nuPSYS integrated its IoT solution with their IoT cloud infrastructure.

nuPSYS integrated its IoT solution with their IoT cloud infrastructure. Canon & Bosch : nuPSYS continued IoT collaborations worldwide.

Tier-1 Trials : nuPSYS successfully is in trials with major prospects

US & Top-3 Global Carrier: nuPSYS has been in successful data center Visual Inventory Automation™, expected to deploy in 2020.

nuPSYS has been in successful data center Visual Inventory Automation™, expected to deploy in 2020. Major Global Airports: nuPSYS is in trial with one of top-10 Airports & another Airport shortly.

nuPSYS is in trial with one of top-10 Airports & another Airport shortly. US & Top-3 Internet Enterprise: nuPSYS is shortly in data center IoT trial.

nuPSYS is shortly in data center IoT trial. Major FIFA stadiums: nuPSYS is shortly in IoT trial.

nuPSYS is shortly in IoT trial. Major Conference & World Trade Center: nuPSYS is shortly in IoT trial

"nuPSYS achieved profitability & grew in 2019 primarily based on its customer wins & revenue, while doubling the team headcount, with extreme capital efficiency," stated nuPSYS' CEO, Reza Ahy. "nuPSYS is uniquely positioned to grow significantly serving the global market needs for data center, IoT & network Visual Automation™. nuPSYS Tier1 partners & trials empower us to scale our business with enterprise, infrastructure & service provides worldwide."

"nuPSYS' development team overhauled our patented technology & solutions since 2017 relaunch with industry standard APIs, data base & modularity," stated nuPSYS' CTO, Dmitry Bokotey. "Our team has been working closely with our Tier-1 partners & customers, to create our data center & ioT solutions."

About nuPSYS

nuPSYS is an innovation leader in data center, IoT & network Visual Automation™. nuPSYS provides a unique & patented automation visual solution supporting full lifecycle from design to operations for enterprise, infrastructure & service providers. nuPSYS' solution provides Virtual-Presence™ (via 3D-immersion) correlated with the network (real-time discovery) & IoT views (cameras & sensors) simultaneously. It is a physical & virtual 3D visual tool for modeling, planning, & operating that enables dramatic improvements in operational efficiency, cost & time-to-market savings, & improves the customer experience for new & existing data center, IoT & network deployments.

