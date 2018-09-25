nuPSYS' Milestone-3D-Plugin Show Cased at InterSec 2019 Milestone Booth 3D-Advanced Mapping for IoT

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nuPSYS—an innovation leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for physical security, infrastructure, and networks—is pleased to announce its 3D-Advanced Mapping integrated with the Milestone-Canon Video Management System as a plug-&-play 3D-plugin is shown live at InterSec. nuSIM™ is a visual 3D-mapping solution that allows assets, cameras, sensors, alarms, partitions, and critical points to be accurately plotted onto a 3D mapping surface.

nuPSYS nuPSYS

See a live demo at Milestone-Canon booth at Intersec Expo in Dubai January 20-22, Saeed Hall 1 booth K 28

nuPSYS is a solution partner of Milestone-Canon: https://www.milestonesys.com/solution-finder/nupsys/nusim/

This integration will enable operators to graphically view multilayer live video overlays within the Milestone-Canon VMS user interface.

Key features include:

3D advanced mapping

Integrated 3D view

3D representation of assets, cameras, sensors, & access control

Generates a real-perspective view for operators – enhances efficiency manifold

Interactive and dynamic operations

Pragmatic 3D virtual presence

Customization dashboard per use case

Dashboard provides simultaneous 3D view, streaming view and sensor view

CONTEXT AWARE: immersed in the 3D physical environment

SCALE: Single light pole (or single smart infrastructure) to a full smart city-scape

SPEED: Real-time

KPI IMPROVEMENTS: Enhanced efficiencies compared to maps and icons overlay

nuPSYS' 3D-Avanced Mapping functionality provides system operators with a unique experience for viewing video and managing devices within the Milestone-Canon Video Management System. Operators can navigate to see cameras and sensors using a 3D model of the facility and grounds, providing a unique simple-to-deploy 3D-plugin for Milestone-Canon VMS.

For more information contact marketing@nupsys.com to see a live demo, including / or at InterSec-2019

About nuPSYS

nuPSYS is an innovation leader in IoT, data center and wireless cell site automation and visual tools. nuPSYS provides a unique and patented Automation & Visualization solution supporting IoT, data center and cell site full lifecycle from design to operations for wired and mobile networks and IoT service providers and enterprises. nuPSYS' solution provides Virtual-Presence™ (via 3D-immersion) correlated with the network (real-time discovery) and IoT views (cameras and sensors) simultaneously. It is a physical and virtual 3D visual tool for IoT, data center and cell site modelling, planning, and operating that enables dramatic improvements in operational efficiency, cost and time-to-market savings, and improves the customer experience for new and existing IoT, distributed, micro and edge data center and cell site deployments.

www.nupsys.com

Media Contact:

Mitr-Maj-nuPSYS-Marketing

650-384-6825

208023@email4pr.com

SOURCE nuPSYS