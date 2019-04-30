nuPSYS signs Contract with Mobile Nationwide Service Provider to Deliver Data Center & Network Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nuPSYS, an innovation leader in data center & 5G / cell site automation & visual tools, announced it has signed a Contract with a nationwide mobile wireless service provider with over 4 million subscribers, to deliver solutions for their data centers & network. The solutions empower Mobile Networks with best-in-class automation & visualization solutions.

With the growth of Network Complexity, Distributed Data Centers, & Mobile 4G Networks adding 5G, nuPSYS' Visual Tools significantly enable Scalability, Instant Visual Awareness of end-to-end Network issues, enabling efficient trouble-shooting via a unique Visualization Platform.

nuPSYS provides unique & patented data center & 5G /cell site automation & visualization solutions including simultaneous & correlated 3D-Network-IoT triple views (physical-logical-cameras/sensors). nuPSYS' solutions enables Virtual-Presence™ & Visual Automation™, resulting in substantial cost, time & risks savings for data center design & operations, edge computing, mobile & wired networks, & IoT. nuPSYS' solutions can also be ordered through Cisco.

nuPSYS Visual Tools enable service providers & enterprise prepare for the next wave of applications including IoT, 5G, & cloud service innovation with new strategies, including new data center builds, central office & cell site redesign, & placing virtualized, software-defined solutions from core to edge / in closer proximity to end-user customers.

"nuPSYS visual tools are uniquely positioned to address the global market needs for data center & cell site design automation, monitoring, as well as real-time inventory & operations," stated nuPSYS' CEO, Reza Ahy. "This contract enables scalability for our customer, as they monitor, enhance existing & deploy new & distributed data centers & cell sites. nuPSYS' automation & visual tools provide a single-dashboard for design to operations & monitoring. Contextual awareness, Visual Automation™ & Virtual-Presence™ (3D-immersion), real-time discovery correlation, & scaling from remote un-manned micro to large data centers, small cells to macro-cells, result in significant cost, time & risk savings."

"nuPSYS' development team has created patented technology for unique data center & cell-site solutions," stated nuPSYS' CTO, Dmitry Bokotey. "Our team has been working closely with the technical teams at key customers, to create measurable significant value & savings of cost-time-risks, in their monitoring, design, inventory & IoT of data centers & Wireless Cell-sites via automation & visualization."

