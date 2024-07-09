Nuqleous Appoints John Koisa as New Vice President of Customer Success

-- New role underscores the company's dedication to delivering an outstanding client journey --

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in retail space planning and performance analytics software, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Koisa as the new Vice President of Customer Success. With over two decades of experience in customer service management and strategic leadership, John is poised to enhance Nuqleous's commitment to exceptional client experiences.

In his new role, John will lead the Customer Success department, focusing on guiding customers through onboarding, implementation, and configuration, while providing education through various channels. He will also oversee the Help Desk, ensuring agile and responsive support, and advocate for customers' needs to influence product development. His teams are dedicated to making sure platform adoption aligns seamlessly with each customer's unique business requirements.

"We are excited to welcome John Koisa to our leadership team," said Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "As we continue to expand and enhance our platform, John's proven track record in customer success and his deep understanding of client needs make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that his expertise will strengthen our customer relationships and drive our company's growth."

Before joining Nuqleous, John served as Vice President of Client Services at Visual Lease, where he significantly improved platform adoption and customer engagement. He also held key roles at iCIMS and Achieve3000, where he led technical support and customer service teams, focusing on quality, responsiveness, and customer relationship building.

"I am excited to join the Nuqleous team, especially given its impressive focus on customer satisfaction, as evidenced by their industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS)," said John Koisa. "I look forward to working with our dedicated Customer Success teams to ensure our customers achieve their business goals with our platform and continue to experience outstanding service."

John's extensive experience in client success, support management, customer satisfaction, and end-user training through leading training, education and enablement programs makes him a valuable addition to the Nuqleous executive team. His strategic vision and customer-centric approach are set to drive Nuqleous to new heights.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a pioneering provider of retail space planning and performance analytics software, driving supplier success at the world's largest retailers. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous is dedicated to enhancing business operations through data-driven insights, enabling retailers, CPG brands, and distributors to streamline their processes, increase margins, and maximize efficiency. For more information, visit www.nuqleous.com.

