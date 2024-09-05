Nuqleous Appoints Scott Mills as Vice President of Engineering to Lead Transformative Advancements in Retail Solutions

-- Bringing Over 35 Years of Software Development and Engineering Expertise to Enhance Nuqleous's Innovation and Product Strategy --

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization, announces the appointment of Scott Mills as its new Vice President of Engineering. With over 35 years of extensive software development experience, Scott is well-positioned to strengthen Nuqleous's engineering capabilities and drive product innovation that sets new standards in the retail tech industry.

In his new role, Scott will lead the Engineering department, focusing on the design, development, and delivery of complex, high-performing solutions. He will manage geographically diverse teams, leveraging their talents to consistently achieve high-quality results.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott Mills to our leadership team," said Bill Kloza, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "Scott's visionary approach to software development and his extensive experience in managing engineering teams will be pivotal in advancing our innovation strategy. His proficiency in developing agile solutions for complex global commerce networks is particularly valuable. We are confident that Scott's leadership will drive our growth and elevate our technological capabilities."

With over four decades of software industry experience, Scott has consistently driven innovation and business growth in various technology ventures. Of special value is Scott's recent experience in leading the platform, integration, and application development teams at TrueCommerce, a provider of trading partner connectivity and technology services that connect suppliers, retail hubs, and end consumers.

"I am excited to join the Nuqleous team and contribute to its impressive trajectory of technological innovation and customer success," said Scott Mills. "I look forward to working with our talented engineering teams to develop innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations."

Scott's deep expertise in Agile software development and object-oriented programming, coupled with his ability to lead diverse engineering teams in building scalable, high-performance platforms, will be pivotal in accelerating product innovation and enhancing customer satisfaction.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions, specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous enables retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making. With the acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3, Nuqleous has expanded its capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally, and comprehensive solutions that support sales, replenishment, and logistics. Discover how Nuqleous is transforming retail analytics and space planning through cutting-edge technology and innovative leadership. Learn more at www.nuqleous.com.

