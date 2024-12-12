Nuqleous Launches New Space Analytics Module to Drive Informed Retail Strategies through Enhanced Shelf Insights

Empowering Category Teams with Actionable Planogram Insights to Optimize Shelf Strategies and Drive Sales Growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leading provider of retail analytics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Space Analytics Module. This advanced tool leverages planogram data to generate actionable insights, enabling recommendations to optimize shelf space and maximize product visibility and sales.

The Space Analytics Module is part of the Nuqleous analytics platform, providing users with a streamlined approach to managing and analyzing shelf layouts. The module integrates planogram files with POS or syndicated data to provide actionable insights.

"Our new Space Analytics Module provides category teams with a dynamic and intuitive way to analyze the effectiveness of their shelf assortment strategies," said Bill Kloza, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "By integrating planogram data with sales and store data, we're helping category advisors and retail buyers unlock new opportunities to increase both sales and shopper satisfaction."

Key Insights and Capabilities

The Space Analytics Module comes equipped with a range of pre-built analytical features designed to help category teams gain a deeper understanding of how shelf space impacts sales for better forecasting and optimized assortment. Key capabilities include:

Eye-Level Analysis : Understand the impact of product placement at adult versus child eye level to optimize visibility for target personas.





: Understand the impact of product placement at adult versus child eye level to optimize visibility for target personas. Assortment Comparisons : Assess how the current product set performs compared to previous assortments, identifying areas for improvement.





: Assess how the current product set performs compared to previous assortments, identifying areas for improvement. New Item Performance : Track the success of newly introduced products against those that were replaced, helping fine-tune assortment decisions.





: Track the success of newly introduced products against those that were replaced, helping fine-tune assortment decisions. Space vs. Sales Share : Compare the share of shelf space occupied by a product with its share of total sales to ensure optimal allocation.





: Compare the share of shelf space occupied by a product with its share of total sales to ensure optimal allocation. Linear Space Analysis : Measure changes in linear shelf space versus prior assortments to evaluate shifts in shelf allocation.





: Measure changes in linear shelf space versus prior assortments to evaluate shifts in shelf allocation. Distribution Change Review: Analyze the distribution adjustments between the current and previous product sets to identify potential gaps or gains.

The Space Analytics Module is designed to empower category teams with deep insights that drive impactful in-store decisions and elevate their approach to shelf management to ultimately increase sales.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous equips retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making across their operations.

With a powerful suite of applications—including ShilohNext (Walmart Luminate API Certified Partner), TR3, ShelfIQ, Spotlight, SpringBoard, and the Interactive Edge XP3 BI Cloud platform—Nuqleous delivers advanced AI-driven analytics and real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally. The company's solutions empower teams in sales, category management, replenishment, logistics, and enterprise IT to optimize performance and drive growth. For more information or a demo, visit www.nuqleous.com.

Media Contact: Yegor Kuznetsov | Nuqleous PR| Email: [email protected] | Phone: 1-703-209-0167

