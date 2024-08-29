Nuqleous Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Fourth Consecutive Year

-- Recognition Underscores Company's Rapid Growth and Retail Technology Innovation --

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous , a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization, is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For the fourth consecutive year, Nuqleous's dedication to driving retail excellence and operational efficiency has earned it the rank of No. 3,822 overall, and within the top 500 in the software category. This consistent recognition not only highlights Nuqleous's rapid growth but also its pivotal role in revolutionizing the way CPG companies optimize their retail operations and strategies through advanced, data-driven solutions.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four years running reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and is a testament to our relentless pursuit of pioneering solutions that enable retailers to lead with innovation," said Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "This achievement is not just a reflection of our growth but of the transformative impact we are making across the retail sector."

Bill Kloza, Co-CEO of Nuqleous, added, "Our success is built on the foundation of addressing our clients' most pressing challenges with innovative solutions. The recent acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3 have significantly expanded our capabilities, enabling us to offer even more comprehensive and powerful tools that enhance retail operations globally. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering unmatched value and driving efficiency across all aspects of the retail ecosystem, ensuring our clients can thrive in an increasingly complex market."

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over the past three years. Making the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement that places Nuqleous among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country.

Since its launch in 2013, Nuqleous has been at the forefront of delivering innovative software solutions that optimize sales and improve operational efficiency for leading retailers and CPG brands worldwide. With the acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3, Nuqleous has significantly expanded its capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally, and comprehensive solutions that support sales, replenishment, and logistics. Its flagship retail analytics and space planning solutions leverage these enhanced capabilities to automate complex processes and provide actionable insights, enabling clients to make data-driven decisions with speed and accuracy. These solutions have become indispensable tools for retailers looking to stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.

As Nuqleous continues to expand its global footprint, the company is poised to build on its momentum by further investing in technological advancements and enhancing its suite of solutions. The future holds tremendous potential as Nuqleous remains committed to driving success for its customers and shaping the future of retail through innovation and excellence.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions, specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous enables retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making. With the acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3, Nuqleous has expanded its capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally, and comprehensive solutions that support sales, replenishment, and logistics. For more information, visit www.nuqleous.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

PR contact information:

Yegor Kuznetsov

1-703-209-0167

[email protected]

