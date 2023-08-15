Nuqleous® Ranked on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the 3rd Consecutive Year

News provided by

Nuqleous

15 Aug, 2023, 08:07 ET

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous®, the leading provider of automated retail space-planning and performance analytics software, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company's consistent growth and commitment to innovation have earned it the rank of No. 3,941, and in the top 500 within the software category.

Continue Reading
Nuqleous Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuqleous)
Nuqleous Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuqleous)

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This achievement reflects the collective effort and dedication of our talented team," said Paul Sims, Co-Founder and CEO at Nuqleous. "We're committed to consistently delivering business value by solving our customer's toughest challenges, and it's truly inspiring to see the impact they make throughout the retail sector, powered by our solutions."

Since 2013, Nuqleous has empowered premier CPG brands, distributors, and retailers, with tailored solutions for distinct retail needs. Shelf IQ® automates planogram creation and validation for 250,000+ SKUs, representing billions in revenue and saving countless hours. The company's analytics platform, Spotlight, offers a single source-of-truth for essential retailer and syndicated third-party data, fortifying CPG teams with actionable insights to boost revenue, minimize errors, and strengthen relationships.

"We're excited about the momentum Nuqleous has following our recent growth investment," said Garrett Levey, Co-President at Nuqleous. "Our continual presence on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a validation of our performance and trajectory. As we continue to pursue growth and innovation, we're dedicated to driving excellence, expanding our capabilities, and providing unparalleled service to our valued customers."

About Nuqleous:

Established in 2013, Nuqleous is the leading provider of automated retail space-planning and performance analytics software that boosts agility and efficiency for over 75 CPG companies (Kraft-Heinz, PepsiCo, Kellogg's, Anheuser-Busch, Unilever) servicing the largest retailers, c-stores, and grocers (Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, CVS, Kroger). Nuqleous' software products enable customers to improve margins, reduce inefficiencies and turnover, and increase sales for over 700 categories across 3,700 brands representing $40.9 billion in annualized sales. Learn more at https://www.nuqleous.com.

SOURCE Nuqleous

Also from this source

Nuqleous® Secures $26M Strategic Growth Investment from Blue Ladder Capital, Accelerating Growth and Product Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.