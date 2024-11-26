Nuqleous Transforms Retail Analytics Landscape with Acquisition of Interactive Edge

Combination delivers scalability and automation for category management and sales teams, moving beyond standard reports to enable customized, actionable insights for each retail partner

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in retail analytics and space planning optimization, today announced the acquisition of Interactive Edge, a leading software platform for retail insights and reporting automation. Interactive Edge has pioneered category management and sales analytics automation for over 25 years, helping CPG companies transform complex data into compelling insights. The company's XP3 BI Cloud platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office to automate the creation of customized category reviews, line reviews, and joint business plans. The combination of Interactive Edge with Nuqleous' advanced retail analytics will empower category management and sales teams to scale their impact and deliver higher-quality reporting without adding costly resources.

Transforming Category Management Productivity

"In today's retail environment, category management and sales teams are being asked to deliver deeper insights across more retail partners with increasingly constrained resources," said Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "Interactive Edge's XP3 BI Cloud platform has demonstrated extraordinary ability to solve this challenge, with customers reporting up to 80% reduction in time spent on data management and presentation creation. This allows teams to focus on driving growth instead of wasting time sifting through data manually to extract insights."

The acquisition will help current Nuqleous customers increase productivity and reduce time spent on manual reporting tasks, as shown by Interactive Edge's proven track record of customer impact:

A global confectioner transformed their category management team with XP3, automating seven seasonal deployments and 50+ category reviews across multiple retail channels. This enabled their lean 12-person team to support four retail captaincies more effectively, while freeing up time to develop actionable insights. XP3 became a cornerstone of their workflow, driving success in new item launches, top-to-top meetings, and internal senior leadership reporting, leading to significant growth in a very competitive market.





The category management team of an American snack foods company transformed reporting across 17 regions, reducing update time from hours to just 19 minutes; this enabled their lean team to recapture approximately 80% of personnel time—equivalent to 129 days—and use it to generate strategic insights vs tactics.





Leveraging Interactive Edge's XP3 platform, a leading global food and beverage company revolutionized its reporting and presentation workflows. By automating and customizing over 100 sales and category performance reports across national retailers, the team saved up to 90% of the time previously spent on tactical tasks. This shift enabled them to focus on strategic priorities, including driving actionable insights, enhancing retailer collaboration, and delivering high-impact presentations for top-to-top meetings. XP3's integration into their operations not only streamlined their processes but also significantly boosted their agility in responding to market trends, solidifying their leadership in the competitive dairy category.

Unprecedented Scalability Meets Advanced Analytics

"This combination creates something truly unique," said Zel Bianco, CEO of Interactive Edge. "While other solutions offer canned reports from single data sources, our combined platform will enable teams to automatically generate customized, data-driven presentations that use multiple data streams and adapt to each retailer's specific needs. This level of automation and customization is unprecedented in the industry."

Integrating Interactive Edge's XP3 platform with Nuqleous' analytics solutions will enable customers to:

Automatically generate customized category reviews, line reviews, and joint business plans at scale





Transform complex data from multiple sources into actionable insights without the need for technical expertise





Deliver deeper, retailer-specific analysis while reducing manual work





Scale category management and sales capabilities without proportional resource growth





Drive consistent insights for internal and external stakeholders

Enhanced Customer Value Through Combined Innovation

"This acquisition represents the next evolution in retail analytics," said Bill Kloza, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "By combining Interactive Edge's proven presentation automation capabilities with our advanced analytics platform, we're creating a solution that doesn't just process data faster – it fundamentally transforms how category management teams work and the value they can deliver to their retail partners."

This strategic combination creates a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that unites automated category management and customized analytics capabilities across the full retail value chain – from category reviews and supply chain optimization to space planning and retail intelligence.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous equips retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making across their operations. With a powerful suite of applications—including ShilohNext (Walmart Luminate API Certified Partner), TR3, ShelfIQ, SpringBoard, and Spotlight—Nuqleous delivers advanced AI-driven analytics and real-time data integration from over 120 retailers globally. The company's solutions empower teams in sales, category management, replenishment, logistics, and enterprise IT to optimize performance and drive growth. For more information, visit www.nuqleous.com.

About Interactive Edge

Interactive Edge is a market leader in retail analytics automation, serving many of the world's largest consumer goods companies through its flagship XP3 BI Cloud platform. The company's Microsoft Office-integrated solutions have become the industry standard for transforming complex retail data into actionable insights. Trusted by leading brands including Danone, PepsiCo, Kellanova, Ghirardelli, and Jack Links, Interactive Edge enables category management and sales teams to leverage any data source to create and distribute best practice analytics directly in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. The company's commitment to customer success is backed by comprehensive training and live technical support, helping clients win numerous CGT Customer Management and Visionary awards. For more information, visit www.interactiveedge.com.

Media Contact : Yegor Kuznetsov | Nuqleous PR| Email: [email protected] | Phone: 1-703-209-0167

SOURCE Nuqleous