Nuqleous Welcomes Dan Lyons as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth and Expand Market Reach

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization, has announced the appointment of Dan Lyons as Vice President of Sales. With more than 20 years of experience in building and scaling high-performing sales organizations, Dan will lead Nuqleous' global sales efforts, focusing on driving strategic growth, expanding customer relationships, and maximizing adoption of the company's integrated technology platform among top retailers and CPG brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Lyons to the Nuqleous leadership team," said Haitham Ghadiry, Chief Revenue Officer of Nuqleous. "Dan's extensive background in transforming sales teams, combined with his deep expertise in retail technology and eCommerce, makes him the perfect fit to accelerate our growth. As we continue to expand our retail analytics and space planning across retailers' ecosystems, his leadership will be instrumental in executing our go-to-market strategies."

Dan has held senior sales leadership roles at Blue Yonder, Symphony AI, and 1WorldSync, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth and building global sales teams to support large-scale technology solutions for enterprise clients. His experience spans category management, supply chain, and eCommerce technologies, positioning him to lead Nuqleous' next phase of growth as the company looks to scale its market presence and expand relationships with existing and prospective customers.

"I am thrilled to join Nuqleous at this exciting stage of its growth journey," said Dan Lyons. "I look forward to working with this talented team to unlock new business opportunities, expand our reach, and continue delivering world-class solutions. Together, we will amplify Nuqleous' impact in the retail and CPG industries"

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions, specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous enables retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making. With the acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3, Nuqleous has expanded its capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally, and comprehensive solutions that support sales, replenishment, and logistics. Discover how Nuqleous is transforming retail analytics and space planning through cutting-edge technology and innovative leadership. Learn more at www.nuqleous.com

