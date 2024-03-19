Nuqleous Welcomes David Johnson as Vice President of Engineering to Advance Customer-Centric Product Innovations

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous®, a leader in automated retail space planning and performance analytics software, today announced the appointment of David Johnson as Vice President of Engineering. Bringing a strong portfolio of engineering leadership in the SaaS sector, David is set to lead Nuqleous' product and engineering teams, strengthening the organization's ability to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to its customers.

David has a long and distinguished track record of driving innovation, building modern cloud-enabled systems, and scaling existing applications to new heights to meet customer needs. As part of his track record, David has scaled teams and engineering processes, built strong cultures, and strengthened ownership through reporting relationships. During his career he has led teams bringing more than a dozen products to market. His expertise was notably demonstrated at Visual Lease, where he led substantial growth initiatives. Under his leadership, David orchestrated a strategic expansion of the engineering team, more than doubling its size in a three-year period, a move that strengthened the company's innovation capacity while also halving attrition rate by 2X. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at several high-growth technology companies, including WorkWave, FIS Global, Kronos, Certeon, and Telcordia, where his strategic vision and leadership significantly contributed to their success.

"David Johnson is a key addition to our executive team, reflecting our unwavering dedication to technological innovation and customer satisfaction," said Garrett Levey, Co-President of Nuqleous. "His profound understanding of the SaaS landscape and commitment to excellence are crucial as we continue to evolve our offerings to meet the sophisticated needs of our customers."

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Nuqleous, David said, "What attracted me to Nuqleous was not only the innovative spirit and technological prowess but also the company's remarkable customer adoption and satisfaction rates. It's clear that Nuqleous places a high value on its customers, and I am eager to contribute to enhancing our product offerings further to exceed our customers' expectations."

David's approach to leadership, grounded in Agile methodology, continuous delivery, and a proactive stance on DevOps, aligns with Nuqleous' strategic direction. His vision and expertise are expected to drive significant advancements in product development and operational efficiency, ensuring Nuqleous remains synonymous with innovative, customer-focused solutions in the retail space.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is at the forefront of B2B SaaS, specializing in automated retail space-planning and performance analytics software. Founded in 2013 and based in Bentonville, AR, Nuqleous is dedicated to providing retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that boost agility and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our success. For more information, visit https://www.nuqleous.com.

