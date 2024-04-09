Nuqleous Welcomes Haitham Ghadiry as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous®, a leading innovator in automated retail space planning and performance analytics software, announced the addition of Haitham Ghadiry to its leadership team as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ghadiry comes to Nuqleous with over two decades of experience in enhancing sales and marketing frameworks within supply chain management, retail collaboration, and eCommerce technology sectors. His strategic insights have significantly elevated the market stance of former companies through targeted sales and marketing initiatives.

In his role, Ghadiry will spearhead initiatives focused on growth and customer engagement, leveraging his comprehensive leadership experience to extend Nuqleous's industry presence and refine sales and marketing strategies. These strategies will be dedicated to delivering advanced solutions that address the dynamic needs of our clients.

"Joining the Nuqleous team marks an exciting new chapter," states Ghadiry. "The commitment to innovation and customer success here is palpable, and I'm eager to collaborate with our talented team to further our market leadership and drive our next phase of growth. It's a pivotal time for retail technology, and I'm fully dedicated to steering our collective expertise towards our ambitious goals."

Ghadiry's impressive career trajectory includes transformative roles as CRO at Salesfloor, SVP of Sales & Marketing at TrueCommerce, and Director of Global Sales at Trimble, where his strategic vision fostered significant business growth. Notably, at TrueCommerce he was instrumental in the company's exponential growth from $9M to $184M. His proven ability to scale growth operations and lead high-impact teams underscores his role at Nuqleous.

Garrett Levey, Co-President of Nuqleous, comments, "Bringing Haitham on board marks a key development in our journey. His visionary approach to sales and marketing aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to the strides we will make together."

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is at the forefront of B2B SaaS, specializing in automated retail space planning and performance analytics software. Founded in 2013 and based in Bentonville, AR, Nuqleous is committed to providing retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that boost agility and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our success. For more information, visit https://www.nuqleous.com.

SOURCE Nuqleous