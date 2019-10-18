Nu.Q(TM) Vet Pre-Analytical Data to be Presented at the Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference in Houston, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles DVM, DACVIM, Associate Professor and Dr. Fred and Vola N. Palmer Chair in Comparative Oncology, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Small Animal Clinical Sciences Department will be presenting at the Veterinary Cancer Society ("VCS") Annual Conference in Houston taking place this weekend. The VCS Conference is one of the largest veterinary oncology meetings in the world with presentations from keynote speakers, basic science and clinical science abstracts and poster sessions, in addition to technician workshops.

Dr. Wilson-Robles' presentation entitled "Detection of nucleosomes in the blood of canines with cancer and inflammation" will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 9:15 a.m. CDT.

Dr. Wilson-Robles commented: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to introduce the potential use of the Nu.Q(TM) technology to the veterinary oncology community at this prestigious event. It is exciting to share some of the encouraging early work we have done together with Volition. This pre-analytical work was important to allow us to plan the product development program for Nu.Q(TM) Vet. I believe the early identification of cancer has the potential to significantly impact veterinary oncology as we know it and thereby look forward to developing Nu.Q(TM) Vet further."

Nathan Dewsbury, Chief Executive Officer of Texas-based Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC will also be in attendance at the meeting. Commenting on the conference, Mr. Dewsbury noted: "There are currently no accurate, simple, affordable cancer screening tests available in veterinary medicine and yet 25% of dogs will develop cancer at some stage in their lives. At Volition Veterinary we believe that early diagnosis is the key and are working hard to develop Nu.Q(TM) Vet products which can simply and affordably help diagnose cancer and a range of other diseases through a routine blood draw. I am delighted to attend this conference and look forward to meeting veterinary oncologists involved in private practice, academic practice as well as those who participate in research and development."

Members of the Volition Board and Executive Management are visiting the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Campus with members of the Belgian AWEX delegation on October 25, 2019.

About the Veterinary Cancer Society

VCS is a non-profit educational organization consisting of nearly 1000 specialists in medical, surgical, and radiation oncology, internists, pathologists, pharmacologists and general practitioners from around the world. Professionals, students, residents, interns and technicians all form the membership of the Veterinary Cancer Society today.

The focus of the organization is to encourage research and collaboration among its members. Each fall, the Veterinary Cancer Society holds an annual conference, one of the largest veterinary oncology meetings in the world.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics(TM), which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

