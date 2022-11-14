NuraLogix Researchers Announce the Capability to Assess Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Biomarker Health Issues Using Any Video-Enabled Device

Facial blood flow patterns can predict a person's risk of pre-diabetes in just 30 seconds

LAS VEGAS , NV, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Researchers at NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, has announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its AnuraTM platform. As a first for video-based contactless health monitoring, the new capabilities add to the existing health and wellness measurements* Anura™ can assess from a 30-second video selfie, including the ability to accurately measure blood pressure.

Founded in 2015, NuraLogix's ground-breaking technology allows third-party clients such as health providers, product developers, insurance companies, and wellness programs to help consumers better manage their physical and mental health. The expansion of its capabilities to assess HbA1c and monitor fasting glucose, as well as assess risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and hypertriglyceridemia is being unveiled at HLTH in Las Vegas, and is available to experience at booth #3009.

Anura™ is the only video-based contactless health monitoring solution that can measure vital signs and provide health risk assessments. The metabolic and blood biomarker risk assessments will join the existing cardiovascular disease risk assessments, including 10-year predictions of risk of death from heart attack or stroke.

"Following years of research and development, we are excited to share the expanded capabilities of the Anura™ platform. Our research models have been proven to predict whether a subject's HbA1c is greater than 5.7%, or their Fasting Blood Glucose is greater than 5.5mmol/L, to a clinically accurate level," said Dr. Keith Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at NuraLogix. "The ability to assess health with just a look into every day, readily available consumer devices is a game changer for the healthcare industry. Using ubiquitous devices, Anura™ has the potential to accelerate the adoption of solutions for the early detection of chronic diseases, expand health equity and access to underserved populations while dramatically decreasing costs of care."

How It Works

NuraLogix delivers contactless health monitoring via its Anura™ platform that combines data gathered through its TOI™ technology, a novel form of Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG). Developed with data from more than 40,000 patients with multiple conditions, NuraLogix's research on these predicted models has been tested and published in numerous peer-reviewed journals worldwide.

Anura™ uses a conventional video camera to extract facial blood flow information combined with sophisticated AI model analysis in the cloud that extrapolates health information from the pattern of facial blood flows. Results are delivered within its intuitive app, showing information on over 30 health parameters* such as heart rate, breathing rate, and cuffless blood pressure, and providing health risk assessments for some of the most prevalent chronic conditions. This includes type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and mental health. You can see Anura™ in action here.

Flexible Modular Delivery

NuraLogix's Anura™ includes capabilities for investigational use and go-to-market solutions to allow its customers (companies such as NTT Data, Bupa Group, HSBC, AIA, and FWD) to build flexible bespoke programs to meet the needs of their customers by combining various Anura™ capabilities including:

Physiological Health Vitals/Indexes Blood Pressure

Cardiac Workload

Heart Rate

Breathing/Respiratory Rate

Irregular Heart Rate

Heart Rate Variability

Facial Skin Age Mental Health/Risk Assessments Mental Stress

Depression Health Risk

Anxiety Health Risk Physiological Health/Risk Assessments T2 Diabetes Risk Assessment

Fatty Liver Disease Risk Assessment

HbA1c Risk Assessment

Fasting Blood Glucose Risk Assessment

Cardiovascular Disease Risks

(10 yr. prediction of risk of death from Heart Attack or Stroke)

Hypertension Risk

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia





Anura™ is hardware and platform agnostic, and performs across most digital consumer health platforms on the market, such as Mobile (iOS and Android), Desktop (Windows, Linux, macOS), Web, Smart Mirrors, Messaging Services, and more.

With the ability to be delivered as a branded or white label solution, NuraLogix is paving the way to a world where health vitals are continually monitored with just a look at a smartphone, bathroom mirror, TV screen, or kiosk — transforming the way chronic diseases are identified, managed, and prevented.

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix is the creator of the world's first contactless blood pressure measurement technology. The company's patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology can measure over 30 health and wellness parameters using a conventional video camera to extract facial blood flow information from the human face. This is demonstrated in the company's groundbreaking Anura™ app.

*In the United States, some features of this product are for Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

