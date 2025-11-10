Nurami Medical Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 Milestones in EIC-Backed Grant for Artifix® Dural Repair Graft

During this phase, Nurami achieved crucial milestones, including preclinical testing completion, technical file submission to EU regulators and initial trial-country approvals, paving the way toward First-in-Human (FiH) clinical trial approvals, projected by the end of 2025 with FiH kickoff expected shortly thereafter.

"Successfully completing these key milestones marks a major step in bringing Artifix® to clinical use," said Dr.Amir Bahar, Nurami CCO and co-Founder. "Artifix® builds upon our proprietary platform and reflects our continued commitment to innovation in neurosurgical repair."

Nurami has also initiated preliminary marketing and clinical engagement efforts, including discussions with leading neurosurgical KOLs across Europe and the US, and participation in international neurosurgical conferences to strengthen early awareness and gather expert feedback.

With these achievements, Nurami has now secured Phase 2 funding under the prestigious European Innovation Council (EIC) program. The company expressed its gratitude for the EIC's continued support and recognition of Nurami's vision and capabilities.

Preliminary sales of ArtiFascia®, Nurami's first portfolio product, an FDA cleared, sutureable, synthetic, biomimetic, dural repair graft that integrates proprietary bioengineered polymers, have begun in the US, marking an important commercial milestone.

"We deeply value the EIC's partnership and the trust of our investors," added Nora Nseir, Nurami Medical CEO and co-Founder. "Their support accelerates our mission to deliver innovative, clinically impactful solutions that improve surgical outcomes and patient lives."

About Nurami Medical

Nurami Medical is a medical device company pioneering advanced, bioengineered materials for soft tissue repair, that address unmet needs in surgical disciplines. Founded in Haifa, Israel, the company's proprietary technology platform combines non-biological polymers and nanofiber structures to promote healing and surgical ease of use. Nurami's product portfolio, includes ArtiFascia®, an FDA cleared, non-biological, sutureable dural repair graft and ArtiFix®, a first-of-its-kind, clinical stage, biomimetic, dural repair patch.

