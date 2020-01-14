Nureva brings advanced audio conferencing into small spaces with new HDL200 system

Nureva has experienced continued rapid growth in its customer base over the past year, including the addition of Google , Intel , MIT , VMWare , Allstate Insurance and Deloitte . Customer feedback continues to guide the expansion of Nureva's audio platform and ecosystem relationships with the goal of making it easy for IT professionals to achieve consistent, hassle-free audio performance throughout their spaces. The Nureva product line includes the HDL300 for medium spaces up to 25' x 25' (7.6 x 7.6 m), the Dual HDL300 for large spaces up to 30' x 50' (9.1 x 15.2 m) and now the HDL200 for small spaces. Deployment of the full Nureva audio conferencing product line is supported by Nureva™ Console , a new cloud-based platform that makes it easy for IT staff to implement and manage all Nureva systems at scale from a secure dashboard that can be accessed remotely. Once a Nureva audio system is enrolled through Nureva Console, customers also receive an additional year of warranty, an increase from two years to three.

"Our customers are receiving tremendous value from the HDL300 systems and have been asking when we will have a similar solution for their smaller rooms," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "With the introduction of the HDL200 system and Nureva Console, we are excited to offer them a full line of systems and management tools to support their desire for standardization and simplicity."

Additional product details

System components

The Nureva HDL200 audio conferencing system includes the following:

Option of dark- or light-colored integrated microphone and speaker bar with full-color LCD

Infrared remote control with mute, volume, call answer and hang-up buttons

USB and power cables that plug directly into the HDL200 bar

Wall mounting bracket

System requirements

The system requires a computer (PC or Mac) enabled with UC&C, web conferencing or video conferencing software, such as Microsoft® Teams, Skype® for Business, Zoom, BlueJeans, Cisco® Spark, Cisco WebEx™, GoToMeeting®, Pexip® Infinity Connect and other popular UC&C applications.

Plug and play

The HDL200 system is recognized as a standard USB audio device. No additional drivers need to be installed.

Optional accessories

An optional mounting bracket makes it easy to attach the HDL200 system to the top or bottom of a flat-panel display, whether the display is mounted on the wall or on a stand

A magnetic camera mount with an angle adjustment mechanism makes it easy to attach a video camera to the top of the HDL200 system

Pricing and availability

The Nureva HDL200 audio conferencing system can be ordered now through a global network of value-added dealers and resellers and early units will be available at the end of March 2020. The MSRP in the United States is US$1,599. All Nureva audio products come with a standard two-year warranty or three years with Nureva Console registration. An additional two years can also be purchased for a full five-year warranty.

About Nureva audio solutions

Nureva's line of audio conferencing systems solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location, ensuring that participants are clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. The systems use sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. Broad deployment of multiple Nureva systems is supported by Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for organizations to manage their systems across multiple locations from a single, secure dashboard. For more information, visit the Nureva website.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds products that make it easy to unlock the potential of collaborative teams. The company's audio conferencing systems use groundbreaking Microphone Mist technology to bring clear, reliable audio performance to almost any meeting space, and its visual collaboration tools streamline the work of colocated and dispersed agile teams. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc.

