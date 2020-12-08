Nureva® HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems now certified for ClickShare Conference by Barco

The requirement for more hybrid working and learning environments, along with a growing trend toward the use of personal versus shared devices, has amplified the demand for integrated solutions like this with Nureva and Barco. According to a global study conducted by Barco, 85% of employees want to get back to the office, and they're looking to their employers to establish a technology-driven hybrid working environment that enables them to do so quickly, safely and flexibly. With the combination of Nureva and Barco systems, it's quick and easy for teams to connect to all meeting room devices with a low-touch experience that is not tied to a particular UC&C platform. Nureva's audio conferencing systems are powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a space with thousands of virtual microphones for true full-room coverage to ensure remote participants can hear every word. Nureva's unique approach to audio conferencing easily accommodates physical distancing requirements, so that in-room participants can spread out, face any direction and move around the space as they talk. The system's patented continuous autocalibration also means fewer room visits for IT staff.

"At Barco ClickShare, we highly value the certified partnership and guaranteed compatibility with Nureva, and together, we promise to bring customers better hybrid meetings and easy-to-install integrations that truly click," said David Fitzgerald, vice president, Global Alliances at Barco. "Our simple, one-click wireless conferencing solution perfectly connects with the advanced audio solutions of Nureva, offering a complete experience for flexible meeting for both in-room and remote attendees."

"This certification with Barco ClickShare Conference reflects a growing ecosystem that leverages our standard plug-and-play connectivity for interoperability with all third-party UC&C clients, CODEC solutions and device-sharing plugins," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "We are excited to team up with Barco to deliver a user-friendly and reliable BYOM conferencing experience in virtually any hybrid meeting or learning space."

About Nureva audio solutions

Nureva's line of audio conferencing systems solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces from large to small. Nureva's patented Microphone Mist technology places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location, ensuring that everyone is clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. The systems use sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. For more information, visit the Nureva website.

About Barco ClickShare Conference

Barco ClickShare Conference connects wirelessly to meeting room equipment for more immersive meetings. In less than seven seconds, users can conference, collaborate and click from their own device, with their preferred conference tool. The range of wireless conferencing solutions from Barco ClickShare is designed to work seamlessly with existing video conferencing system and audiovisual peripherals – microphones, soundbars and cameras – without the hassle of physically connecting them using cables and adapters. For more information, visit Barco ClickShare Conference.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, the company develops visualization and collaboration solutions to help teams work together, share insights and wow audiences. Barco's focus is on three core markets – enterprise, health care and entertainment – and has a global team of 3,600 employees whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents. For more information, visit Barco's website.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds audio conferencing solutions that solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from anywhere in the room and deliver clear, reliable audio to remote participants. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc.

