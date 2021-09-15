Nureva XT classroom solutions extend in-room experience to remote students

Integrated solutions for K–12 and higher education combine Nureva audio, high-resolution camera and premium services for hybrid and HyFlex learning environments

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces Nureva® XT classroom solutions, a unique and highly integrated combination of audio, video, device management and product services designed specifically for educators who want the flexibility to extend the in-classroom experience to remote students. Easily combined with existing classroom technology products (such as projectors and displays), the solutions enable live participation of remote students, while also supporting full-classroom audio pickup – all via a single USB connection to the instructor's computer. There are four Nureva XT solutions for standard-sized and large classrooms. Each combines a Nureva audio system (HDL300 for standard, Dual HDL300 for large) with the new Nureva CV30 classroom camera kit and a three- or five-year subscription to Nureva Pro, which includes advanced device management features in Nureva Console, 24/7 technical support, extended product warranty and advance replacement. Refer to the additional product details section below for more information on each solution component.

Nureva XT solutions support a variety of in-room and remote classroom scenarios and use cases, such as hybrid and HyFlex learning, and remote participation of guest speakers or students. They can be deployed and managed by a small IT team and are focused on ease of use and simplicity for instructors as they move from room to room – with a quick start-up experience and no lost class time. Each solution delivers a unique combination of full-room microphone pickup, in-room voice amplification, playback of audio content and front-of-room video coverage with auto tracking, camera presets and digital pan/tilt/zoom, allowing teachers to move around freely. Unlike complex, one-off solutions that are often not purpose-built for classrooms, have limited functionality, and require time consuming installation and maintenance, Nureva XT solutions bring together all this capability in an affordable package that is easy to install, set up, manage and scale. The solutions also overcome the limitations associated with webcams and all-in-one systems that were designed for small meeting spaces and have insufficient microphone pickup range for classroom environments. Each Nureva XT component has been thoughtfully designed and rigorously tested to work as an integrated classroom solution that is flexible, adaptive, future proofed and responsive to evolving needs. Using breakthrough Microphone™ Mist technology, Nureva's unique approach to audio conferencing provides the flexibility to support multiple classroom layouts (including on-the-fly changes), various teaching approaches and learning styles, along with changing health and safety guidelines. In-room students can spread out, face any direction and move around the space as they talk. The first microphone and speaker bar to be certified for large Microsoft® Teams Rooms, the HDL300 system's patented continuous autocalibration automatically adjusts to changes to in-room configurations, reducing the need for IT staff or technicians to visit learning spaces. In addition to Microsoft Teams, Nureva solutions integrate with other leading UC&C platforms like Zoom, Cisco Webex®, Lifesize® and many others to give students an exceptional remote learning experience.

"Today's classrooms require the flexibility to support a wide variety of scenarios that involve the need for people outside the classroom to participate in learning sessions, whether they be guest speakers participating remotely or students joining the class from home, other classrooms or elsewhere," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "We are excited to announce a full-featured classroom solution that is future proofed and offers the simplicity, flexibility and reliability that have become so critical in today's education environments."

Additional product details

Nureva audio conferencing systems

The HDL300 system is designed for standard-size classrooms and the Dual HDL300 is ideal for large classrooms. Both systems feature

Nureva's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location. This ensures that everyone is clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing.

Voice Amplification Mode, which solves the difficult audio problem of supporting in-room amplification of the instructor's voice, while simultaneously providing full-room microphone pickup of in-room voices so that everyone can be heard by remote participants

Simple DIY installation and cloud-based device management, making the systems easy to deploy and maintain

Continuous autocalibration, which automatically adjusts to changes in classroom configurations, reducing the need for IT staff or technicians to visit classrooms

CV30 classroom camera kit

This new ePTZ camera lets remote students and other participants clearly see the teacher and the content being presented. Camera features and benefits include

Camera view settings – using the remote control, teachers can easily select the best view for remote students that includes three preset camera views and auto-tracking mode that tracks the teacher at the front of the classroom. Teachers can also manually pan, tilt and zoom up to 8X.

84º FOV with a 4K sensor – the CV30 can cover the entire front of the classroom so that remote students can clearly see the teacher at the whiteboard to deliver an enriched learning experience

sensor – the CV30 can cover the entire front of the classroom so that remote students can clearly see the teacher at the whiteboard to deliver an enriched learning experience Wall-mount installation – this reduces classroom clutter by ensuring the camera and cables are out of the way

4-port powered USB hub – plug in multiple USB devices (including Nureva audio, CV30 camera and other classroom edtech products such as a projector or display) with a single USB cable out to connect to the teacher's/instructor's PC

Nureva Pro

Nureva Pro is a bundled service that provides premium support and advanced device management, including

24/7 access to technical support to help resolve issues at any time

An extended three- or five-year product warranty

Advance replacement of Nureva hardware

The ability to monitor and manage devices from anywhere

Intelligent monitoring with proactive emails to identify and resolve issues before they are reported

Analytics and insights to understand device usage and performance across all classrooms, with unique acoustic data

Availability and pricing

The Nureva XT classroom solution is available to order now through a network of value-added dealers in North America and is expected to ship mid-Q4. The MSRP in the United States for higher education ranges from $4,499 to $7,699 depending on the classroom size and Nureva Pro subscription term. Pricing is also available for K–12 institutions through a network of dedicated K–12 dealers. Nureva XT will be available internationally in 2022.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds audio conferencing solutions that solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from anywhere in the room and deliver clear, reliable audio to remote participants. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc .

© 2021 Nureva Inc. All rights reserved. Nureva, Microphone Mist and the Nureva logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nureva Inc. in the United States, Canada and other countries. All third-party product and company names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

