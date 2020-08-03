nurish by Nature Made® Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Walgreens

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nurish by Nature Made® (www.nurish.com), a new vitamin subscription service from Pharmavite, the health and wellness leader and makers of Nature Made vitamins, today announced the brand's first-of-its-kind retail collaboration with Walgreens. Consumers are now able to order personalized vitamins and supplements from nurish online through Walgreens (www.walgreens.com/nurish).

Developed with a science-based approach to personalized nutrition, nurish by Nature Made uses a unique, comprehensive online assessment that evaluates core nutrient needs based on age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and more. A recommended 30-day supply of convenient, grab-and-go vitamin packets are delivered to your doorstep, full of the vitamins and supplements you need to bridge your specific, individual nutrient gaps.

"We're thrilled that nurish by Nature Made is the first vitamin subscription service to join forces with a national retailer. Providing greater access to high quality vitamins and supplements is central to our mission at Nature Made, and this collaboration with one of the nation's leading retailers will bring personalized nutrition to many more Americans," said Tobe Cohen, Chief Growth Officer, Pharmavite.

Upon completion of nurish's assessment, consumers will receive a customized plan of core essentials, along with additional recommendations that can easily be added to the monthly pack. As individual health needs change so can the personalized packs, and customers may pause or cancel at any time.

nurish by Nature Made launched in May 2020 and is available online nationwide. To complete the nurish assessment and learn more, please visit www.nurish.com or www.walgreens.com/nurish.



About nurish by Nature Made®

nurish is a convenient new subscription service that creates personalized nutritional supplement packets full of the vitamins and supplements you need to be at your best every day. Manufactured by Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made® vitamins, each customized vitamin and supplement regimen is designed to bridge individual, specific nutrient gaps and address all the parts that make you, you. To sign up, simply take the proprietary assessment that evaluates core nutrient needs based on inputs about your age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and general health. A personalized 30-day supply of grab-and-go daily vitamin and supplement packets will be shipped to you every month. To learn more, visit www.nurish.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/nurishbynaturemade) and Instagram (@nurishbynaturemade).

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the number one vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets.♦♦ Manufactured by Pharmavite, Nature Made was the first line of dietary supplements to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings.

♦♦Nature Made is the #1 selling national vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets (based in part on data reported by IRI through its Unify Liquid Data® service for the Total Vitamins category for the 52-week period ending 04/19/20 in US MULO and US Food Drug Mass channels. © 2020 IRI Worldwide).



About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high-quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, nurish by Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest-quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

SOURCE Pharmavite LLC

Related Links

www.pharmavite.com

