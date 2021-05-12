Nurish by Nature Made® Launches Wellness from Within Initiative

Aligning with Nurish by Nature Made's one-year anniversary, the new brand look is hitting consumers' homes nationwide this month via updated packaging and a refreshed online experience. Nurish is a personalized vitamin and supplement subscription service from the makers of Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*. Nurish uses a unique, comprehensive assessment to offer a personalized 30-day supply of convenient grab-and-go vitamin and supplement packets designed to fill nutrient gaps and shipped right to your doorstep – making supplemental nutrition simple.

"We've had an extraordinary first year at Nurish and the brand's growth continues to exceed all expectations. We sincerely thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty and trust in us and we want them to know that the new Wellness from Within campaign is inspired by what we've heard from them and seen in the wellness space over the past year," said Megan O'Connor, Divisional Vice President at Nurish by Nature Made. "Nurish is a brand designed to empower positive changes in people's health and wellness routines, and our exciting new initiative reflects the belief that everyone's journey is different and the only standards that should matter are your own."

To bring the initiative to life, Nurish by Nature Made is proud to support the Movemeant Foundation and as a first step, will kick off the partnership with an initial $25,000 donation. The Movemeant Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to making fitness accessible and empowering for young women, provides resources and opportunities to build confidence while shifting the conversation from typical beauty ideals to that of positivity and supporting one another.

Nurish by Nature Made will encourage consumers to engage and take part in the conversation through the hashtag #GoodBeginsWithin on social media. Nurish will also support the campaign through brand partnerships that promote the initiative's values, including Lemon Perfect and other like-minded organizations.

Nurish by Nature Made launched in May 2020 and is available online nationwide. To complete the Nurish assessment and sign up for your own personalized vitamin and supplement regimen, visit www.nurish.com.

About Nurish by Nature Made®

Nurish by Nature Made® is a convenient subscription service that creates personalized nutritional supplement packets full of the high-quality vitamins and supplements from Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand.* Through a proprietary assessment that evaluates core nutrient needs, Nurish offers a personalized 30-day supply of grab-and-go daily vitamin and supplement packets that fill nutrient gaps based on inputs about your age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and general health. To learn more, visit www.nurish.com, and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/nurishbynaturemade) and Instagram (@nurishbynaturemade).

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/naturemade) and Instagram (@naturemadevitamins).

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

SOURCE Nurish by Nature Made