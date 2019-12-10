Nurish.Me, a leader in highly advanced rejuvenation products, announces the release of the new and enhanced CogniNurish Pro, based on discoveries from the landmark Alzheimer's study and other clinical trials, for even greater efficacy.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurish.Me Inc. (Subsidiary - F/K/A Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.; OTC Pink: AVOZ) (the "Company") is an emerging leader in the dietary supplement industry for delivering clinically proven solutions for brain and immune system support. Today, the Company announces the remarkable outcomes of a 12-month clinical trial in Alzheimer's dementia that was conducted by its Founder, John E. Lewis, PhD, during his tenure as a member of the faculty of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. As the principal investigator, Lewis was astonished and thrilled to detect clinically and statistically significant improvements in response to a dietary supplement in study participants who had moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia.

"We had discovered something very important and unique without question," Lewis recalls. In fact, it was so important that he shifted his focus to continue research into why certain polysaccharides work so well not only for people with Alzheimer's dementia, but for other significant health challenges as well.

Alzheimer's dementia statistics are overwhelming

Approximately 5.5 million Americans currently suffer from Alzheimer's dementia, which accounts for about 70 percent of total dementia cases. Risk of dementia doubles every five years after age 60, rising as high as 50 percent for those over age 85. Alzheimer's dementia is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., and it is the only one among the top 10 killers of Americans for which no cure or preventive measure exists.

Some study participants experienced renewed ability to recall people, places and events

Lewis and his team recruited 34 people for their 12-month study, with a mean age of 79.9 years. In addition to the dietary supplement used, two things made this study novel: (1) the intervention period was much longer than most studies on Alzheimer's dementia and (2) study participants had moderate-to-severe disease stage. "Most people at those disease levels are never enrolled in Alzheimer's trials because they are considered too sick to be worth studying," explains Lewis.

Participants were given one teaspoon, four times a day, of a dietary supplement with multiple natural ingredients, including a very special form of aloe vera and stabilized rice bran. "Overall, our results showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in cognitive functioning and statistically significant improvements in immune functioning for a disease that otherwise has no efficacious medical treatment," Lewis states. "Many participants had a renewed ability to recall people, places, events and situations, which was remarkable given their disease severity and from what the caregivers reported to us." Perhaps the most extraordinary finding from the study was the change in the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), which is the preeminently used and published measure to asses cognitive functioning in dementia studies. A 4-point improvement is considered clinically significant. In this landmark study, the improvement in the ADAS-Cog was greater than 4 points at 9- and 12-months follow-up, and the improvement was even greater in participants who were not taking one of the five FDA-approved drugs for dementia. Experiences of some of the people involved in the study can be viewed by clicking here.

The first article from the study was published in 2013 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease . Additional findings were published in 2017 in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research . A third paper has also recently been accepted for publication in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research. The latter two publications have demonstrated exciting relationships between brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels and cognitive and immune functioning, respectively. BDNF plays a key role in neurosynaptic function, plasticity, memory, and executive functioning, among others, and these two articles demonstrate important findings in Alzheimer's patients taking a dietary supplement.

Next steps: Create a company and correctly promote the results of the study

Lewis explains that it has taken many years to conduct the research, and the course of deciding how to proceed has been ongoing and continuous. "You cannot just go and buy a bunch of aloe vera plants, eat all of the gel, and expect the same results."

As a university professor and scientist, he knew he also had to build the right team if he was to successfully promote this product to the consumers who need it. This process has also taken several years, as he searched for the best partners whose goals were aligned with his.

The result is a company called Nurish.Me Inc, founded by Lewis and run by some of the world's most respected scientists and business professionals. "When they looked at the body of evidence, they agreed that this dietary supplement may be game changing with respect to brain health," says Lewis, who resigned from his full-time university position in 2017 to pursue his dream. He stayed on as a voluntary professor in his department.

CogniNurish was the first Nurish.Me product to be brought to market. This original, proprietary formula contains the key ingredients used in Lewis's groundbreaking study: aloe vera inner leaf powder (BiAloe) and stabilized rice bran. "BiAloe's polysaccharides are more concentrated and more bioavailable than any other aloe vera available. The stabilized rice bran, which has an astounding number of essential nutrients and hundreds of other phytochemicals, creates a broad-spectrum approach to providing the body the raw materials it needs to enable the bioengineering of life. Other ingredients provide additional compounds that are crucial for allowing all of the cells in the body to function optimally. This ingredient combination has been missing in the brain health space."

Why didn't Lewis go public about his work previously? "Research is a long and arduous journey. We had and still have many questions to answer that require additional thought, planning, and execution. I have not met anyone in this field who turns around discoveries overnight. Although it has taken me some time to get to the point of selling CogniNurish, I wanted to do it the right way with the right partners. Additionally, we are actually able to go to market with our supportive scientific discoveries much faster than it would take to market a new pharmaceutical," he explains.

"We have something very powerful and credible with CogniNurish," he concludes. "We continue to evaluate the data, and we will be publishing additional articles from our line of research into the benefits of key polysaccharides and how they affect health. We are also enhancing the original formula to make it even better, as we continue uncovering exciting new findings."

CogniNurish is now available and shipping at www.Amazon.com and at www.Nurish.Me. CogniNurish Pro is scheduled to be available to consumers in Q1 of 2020.

