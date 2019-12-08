Nurish.Me Inc. Releases Audited Financial Statements for 2017 and 2018

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurish.Me Inc. (Subsidiary - F/K/A Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.; OTC Pink: AVOZ) (the "Company"), an emerging leader in the dietary supplement industry for delivering clinically proven solutions for brain and immune system support, announces the release of its audited financial statements for 2017 and 2018. The Company's management is now diligently working on preparing its financial report for 2019.

Company CEO David Perez commented, "While the task of preparing and filing our financial statements has been a long and challenging process due to the reverse merger on December 18, 2018, we appreciate the thorough manner in which our independent accountants and auditing firm conducted their audit."

"The continuing support of our shareholders and investors has allowed us to raise more than $3.4 million in equity and debt since May 2017, which has been partly utilized to develop clinically proven formulations that have been tested by five independent third-party analytical firms for their safety, purity, and integrity. In addition, funding was allocated to optimize our proprietary nanotechnology platform. Our intention is to make future investments in translational and clinical trials, thereby generating higher revenues on our path to profitability, while underscoring our corporate mission that is backed by science."

About Nurish.Me

Nurish.Me was founded with a mission to improve people's health with effective dietary supplements. The culmination of our work is a product line of efficacious and safe proprietary formulations that are based on remarkable studies that have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Our products are backed by science, particularly in terms of efficacy and safety, and they are now available on www.Amazon.com and at www.Nurish.Me.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact

David Perez, CEO

Tel: +1 (702) 577-3577

Email: invest@nurish.me

Link to View 2017-2018 Audit

SOURCE Nurish.Me Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nurish.me/

