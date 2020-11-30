Nuritas Puts Muscle Health Peptides to the Test in Human Trials

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuritas, the world leader in artificial intelligence-based natural molecule discovery, is conducting a randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial of its first peptide ingredient, PeptiStrong™. The new ingredient is for adults looking to preserve their vitality and youthfulness by maintaining and restoring muscle health. From our mid to late 20s, especially with modern sedentary lifestyles, we start to lose muscle. While imperceptible at first, this decreased lean mass is accompanied by a decline in function, making everyday tasks more difficult. This leads to a reduction in physical activity, a loss of independence and for some, and can lead to life-altering falls. Aside from strength, our muscle cells are metabolic powerhouses that produce most of our energy, so a decline in muscle function impacts not only strength but energy levels. With an estimated 2 Bn of the global population over 60 by 2050, the potential impact to health is substantial.

According to Prof Luc van Loon, Professor, Physiology of Exercise and Nutrition, Maastricht University, Netherlands, and an expert in muscle metabolism who is heading up the study, "If we could find effective nutritional interventions … we would have a strategy to support healthy aging for … people who want to retain muscle mass, improve metabolic health and remain active in life."

PeptiStrong™, which enhances muscle health, was discovered in fava beans using Nuritas's proprietary, ground-breaking AI technology, NπΦ (pronounced N-pi-fy or Nuritas Peptide Finder). The impetus for this double-blind clinical trial, which is underway (results expected by the end of 2020 due to COVID-19 delays), is the growing body of evidence described in a scientific publication documenting PeptiStrong efficacy. The peer-reviewed article is published in Nutrients, a high-impact journal of human nutrition. The study found the peptide ingredient to ameliorate the devastating effects of disuse-induced muscle atrophy on muscle mass, at intakes indicating low human dose equivalency.

"We are proud to be proving the efficacy of our products through successful human trials. PeptiStrong™ is an important new development, and our published research and clinical trials are a testament to the tireless work of our team and the world-class quality of our in-house laboratory," said Dr Nora Khaldi, Nuritas Founder and CEO.

Already available to consumers in the US as a dietary supplement called Elio™ Restore, PeptiStrong™ will soon be available in a large number of nutritional products and medical foods.

Professor Bruce German, Director of the University of California, Davis's Food for Health Institute remarks on Nutrias's contribution to food, "The significance of what Nuritas is bringing to the field of nutrition and health cannot be overstated. Not only are they using novel machine-learning approaches to go from concept to market with record-breaking speed, but they are also applying relevant pharma-level technologies such as understanding the pharmacokinetics, digestion/absorption and mechanism of action of their peptide ingredients. This is really stepping up the game."

About NπΦ

Nuritas's scientists use natural language processing to mine their enormous catalogue of academic research on peptide molecules, and integrate it with their own natural peptide library, the largest in the world. Their proprietary AI predictor is then able to identify the most promising subsets of peptides based on both efficacy and bioavailability. In an iterative process, Nuritas scientists conduct in vitro lab testing of the peptides most likely to be effective, the results of which are fed back into the AI platform; a process known as machine learning.

They have submitted more than 59 national patent filings related to peptides, having secured six of these, and are working through the final stages of four others. Nuritas has brought a range of health-promoting products to market and has many more in development.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is changing the landscape of active molecule discovery by employing its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform to explore vast numbers of natural sources for health transforming sustainable products. Their technology enables Nuritas scientists to go from concept to market in less than 3 years, and accurately identify best-in-class peptides to support human, animal and plant health across multiple industries. Nuritas has ongoing collaboration with the largest companies in the world to bring their products to life.

