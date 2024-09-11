Nuro Expands Autonomous Technology Leadership with a New Business Model

Nuro to accelerate widespread adoption of AI-first autonomous vehicles by partnering with automotive OEMs and mobility platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuro , a pioneer and leader in autonomous technology, today announced the expansion of its business model to include licensing its advanced AI-driven autonomy platform, the Nuro Driver™, to automotive OEMs and mobility providers. For the first time, the Nuro Driver will enable up to Level 4 (L4) passenger vehicles, as well as goods delivery. This strategic move leverages Nuro's years of successful autonomous vehicle deployments to accelerate the adoption of autonomous technology across the transportation industry.

The Nuro Driver is a state-of-the-art autonomous driving system – powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Thor™ with Arm® Neoverse™ technology – that combines automotive-grade hardware with AI-powered self-driving software, to enable up to L4 autonomy for personally-owned vehicles and mobility platforms. As part of the new licensing model, Nuro is also announcing the Nuro AI Platform™, consisting of scalable and performant developer tools to support AI development and validation for the Nuro Driver.

This expansion builds upon Nuro's proven track record of deploying fully self-driving vehicles. With more than one million autonomous miles completed across its fleet of R&D vehicles and zero autonomous at-fault incidents, the Nuro Driver has demonstrated its reliability and commitment to safety in real-world conditions.

"It's not a question of if, but when L4 autonomy will become widespread. We believe Nuro is positioned to be a major contributor to this autonomous future where people and goods mobility are free-flowing, representing a significant increase in the quality of life for everyone," said Jiajun Zhu, co-founder and CEO at Nuro.

Nuro's AI-first approach to autonomy allows for rapid scaling and safe operation on public roads. The Nuro Driver leverages advanced AI across its autonomy stack, allowing it to confidently navigate urban and highway environments. Safety remains paramount, with redundant systems and a parallel autonomy stack helping to ensure reliable performance.

Nuro's licensing model offers automotive OEMs and mobility companies access to a commercially independent, road-proven platform, accelerating their autonomous vehicle development and deployment timelines. Nuro is concentrating its efforts on its core strength: cutting-edge autonomous technology development. This strategic decision enables powerful partnerships with automotive OEMs for vehicle manufacturing and mobility companies for both passenger and goods delivery services. By focusing on advancing autonomy, Nuro is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation, driving industry-wide adoption and commercialization of autonomous technology across a broad range of vehicles and mobility applications.

Ecosystem Support:

"Advancements in AI throughout the vehicle mean OEMs need an entirely new level of safety-enabled compute performance to deliver the benefits of autonomous technology to drivers," said Dipti Vachani, SVP and GM, Automotive Line of Business at Arm. "Nuro has already made tremendous advancements in autonomous driving leveraging the performance-efficiency and functional safety leadership of Arm technology, and we're proud to continue this partnership by powering the Nuro Driver platform with the server-class performance and safety capabilities of Arm Neoverse V3AE technology."

"Built with NVIDIA's end-to-end safety AV architecture, the Nuro Driver can integrate sensor processing and other safety-critical capabilities, along with AI-driven autonomy, into a single, centralized computing system," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "This enables the reliability and performance needed for safe deployment of autonomous vehicles at scale."

Customers can start licensing the Nuro Driver today to begin building their next-generation autonomous systems. For more information, see nuro.ai .

About Nuro:

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. Founded in 2016, Nuro is a leading autonomous technology company with vehicles on the road today in multiple U.S. cities. The company is helping automotive OEMs and mobility providers accelerate autonomous vehicle development through the Nuro Driver™ platform, a state-of-the-art autonomous driving system that combines automotive-grade hardware and AI-powered self-driving software to enable up to Level 4 systems on mobility platforms and personally-owned vehicles. For more information, visit nuro.ai .

