Nurri Expands Flavor Lineup at Costco with New Strawberry 30g Protein Ultra-Filtered Milk Shakes

Strawberry is now available nationwide, joining fan-favorites chocolate and vanilla

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New week, new Nurri announcement: the better-for-you lifestyle brand known for its 30g Protein Ultra-Filtered Milk Shakes has launched its new strawberry flavor in Costco.

Since debuting in Costco less than 12 months ago, this marks the brand's third flavor added to Costco's shelves since its chocolate launch in September 2024. As Nurri continues to grow in innovation and scale, its priority remains meeting consumers where they are and delivering on its promise of crafting creamy ultra-filtered milk beverages in dreamy flavors like strawberry.

Nurri Strawberry Milk Shake

"Strawberry has been our most requested flavor since day one—you asked, we delivered," said Adam Tollefson, Director of Marketing. "It's a perfect example of what Nurri stands for: ridiculously delicious taste, nourishing goodness, and a little joy in every sip."

Strawberry delivers Nurri's signature benefits: 30 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, 150 calories, and 100% recyclable aluminum packaging.

"We are incredibly grateful to have a strong relationship with the Costco team, who greatly supported the idea of bringing this new flavor to their shelves," added Tom Lehocky, vice president of sales. "We've focused on strategically expanding offerings with our retail partners and making brand development decisions based on the needs of our consumers."

Priced at $19.99 for Costco members and $26.99 on Costco.com, Strawberry is now available in 12-packs nationwide, alongside original flavors Chocolate and Vanilla.

For the latest on new flavors, store rollouts, and more, follow Nurri on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Nurri

Nurri is a lifestyle brand whose mission is to bring smiles to nourishment and empower the best version of you through exceptional flavors that make healthy choices a little more fun. With Nurri you can nourish better so you can smile bigger!

www.drinknurri.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Van Stralen

415 723 1005

[email protected]

SOURCE Nurri