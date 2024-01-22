Nurse Anesthetists Recognized for Vital Role in Health Care

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified registered nurse anesthetists play a critical role in helping Pennsylvania address rising health-care costs, protect patient health, and ensure access to quality care, which is why Jan. 21-27 is recognized as "CRNA Week in Pennsylvania."

CRNAs operate safely in every setting where anesthesia is administered, including hospital operating and delivery rooms; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons; pain management centers and more.

"CRNAs are the experts you can trust for care you can count on," said Angelarosa DiDonato, DNP, CRNA, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists (PANA), which represents more than 3,700 CRNAs and student anesthetists statewide.

As the hands-on providers of anesthesia care, CRNAs are recognized for their work:

Culture of Care: CRNAs were the first professional group to provide anesthesia in the United States and are the oldest recognized group of advanced practice registered nurse specialists in the country, first providing anesthesia to wounded soldiers during the Civil War.

Military Providers: Nurse anesthetists have been the main providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel on the front lines since World War I. CRNAs most commonly are the only anesthesia providers in the military's forward surgical teams in austere combat theaters.

Rural Communities: CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling health-care facilities to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management and trauma stabilization services. Without these advanced practice nurses, some 1,500 facilities would not be able to maintain these services, forcing many rural Americans to travel long distances for such services.

Education Leaders: Pennsylvania ranks among the top nationally for CRNA students, with 14 highly rated nurse anesthetist programs spread out across our state. Nurse anesthetists complete an average of 9,369 clinical hours of training prior to becoming a CRNA, with multiple certifications.

High-Quality Care: Because of their training and experience, numerous medical studies show there is no statistical difference in patient outcomes when a nurse anesthetist provides treatment. In fact, these studies by nationally recognized health-care policy and research organizations prove that CRNAs provide high-quality care, even for rare and difficult procedures.

During the last legislative session, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 416, now Act 60 of 2021, granting formal title recognition to CRNAs. Until then, Pennsylvania was one of only two states where CRNAs were not recognized and formally designated only as "registered nurses." Act 60 finally recognizes these professionals for their specialized training and advanced clinical skills.

"CRNA Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the men and women who lead this profession and ensure quality care for their patients," DiDonato said. "But the value they bring to their patients and communities across the commonwealth is felt daily."

For more information, visit https://www.panaforqualitycare.com/2024-crna-week, or follow along via PANA's social media accounts, including: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists