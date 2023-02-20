Nurse Call Systems Global Market Report 2023: Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand

Feb 20, 2023, 22:00 ET
Global Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nurse Call Systems estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Integrated Communication Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Buttons segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Nurse Call Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$705.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$417.4 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Nurse Call Systems: A Prelude
- Nurse Call Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: Pillars for Market Growth
- Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand for Nurse Call Systems
- Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
- Continuous Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems Lead to Market Growth
- Easy Data Availability for Healthcare Personnel and Departments Supports Market Growth
- Developing Asian Countries to Offer Growth Opportunities for Nurse Call Systems Market
- Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Environment: A Major Restraint
- Integration and interoperability of Nurse Call Systems Challenges Market Growth
- Product Overview
- Nurse Call Systems: Definition and Features
- Nurse Call Systems: By Instrument Type
- Nurse Call Button
- Integrated Communication Systems
- Mobile Systems
- Intercom Systems
- Nurse Call Systems: By Technology Type
- Wired Systems
- Wireless Systems
- Nurse Call Systems: By End-Use
- Hospitals
- Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
- Clinics & Physician Offices
- Ambulatory Service Centers
Share this article