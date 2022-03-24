Nurse Call Systems Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Growing Geriatric Population|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the global nurse call systems market growth is the growing geriatric population. The geriatric population is susceptible to diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and diabetes mellitus as their immune system becomes weak with increasing age. Technological advances are enabling consumers and caretakers to manage probable risks at home by implementing sophisticated devices, including nurse call systems and other devices such as medication care management and location-based solutions. In addition, the value-added advantage of connected health solutions such as nurse call systems for the geriatric population enables them to send an alarm during times of uncertainty. This enables hospital attendants to facilitate remote patient monitoring or assist them at home if required, which reduces the cost of traveling to hospitals while ensuring the administration of proper care to patients. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global nurse call systems market growth is the intensifying vendor competition. The nurse call systems market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors and numerous brands. Also, some vendors of nurse call systems sell their own products, while some vendors provide nurse call systems on rent or lease. Vendors usually compete on the basis of service, consulting, delivery time, long-term service and maintenance contracts, and historical engagement with buyers. The competition is made more intense with the entry of new regional players, who can usually supply nurse call systems at considerably lower prices than international vendors. Thus, high competition is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The nurse call systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Alpha Communications, AMETEK Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bec Integrated Solutions LLC, Carecom Co. Ltd., Cornell Communications, Essec Group NV, Halma Plc, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, SECURITAS AG, Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., System Technologies Inc., TekTone Sound, and Signal Mfg. Inc., TigerConnect Inc., and West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology, the market is classified as wired systems and wireless systems.

the market is classified as wired systems and wireless systems. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Nurse Call Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 536.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.54 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Alpha Communications, AMETEK Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bec Integrated Solutions LLC, Carecom Co. Ltd., Cornell Communications, Essec Group NV, Halma Plc, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, SECURITAS AG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., System Technologies Inc., TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg. Inc., TigerConnect Inc., and West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wired systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wired systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wired systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wired systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wired systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wireless systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wireless systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wireless systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wireless systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wireless systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 85: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Ascom Holding AG

Exhibit 89: Ascom Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ascom Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Ascom Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Ascom Holding AG - Segment focus

10.5 Austco Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Austco Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Austco Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Austco Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Carecom Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Carecom Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Carecom Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Carecom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Essec Group NV

Exhibit 103: Essec Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 104: Essec Group NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Essec Group NV - Key news



Exhibit 106: Essec Group NV - Key offerings

10.9 Halma Plc

Exhibit 107: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 112: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Legrand SA

Exhibit 117: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Legrand SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Legrand SA - Segment focus

10.12 TigerConnect Inc.

Exhibit 122: TigerConnect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: TigerConnect Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: TigerConnect Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: TigerConnect Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

