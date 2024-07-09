Nurse Call Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2024-2028, Growing geriatric population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A nurse call system enables patients to alert nurses or caregivers when they need assistance. The global nurse call systems market is estimated to grow by USD 1786.3 million from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of 13.64%, according to Technavio. This growth is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. However, intensifying competition among vendors poses a challenge. Key players include Alpha Communications, Ascom Holding AG, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Nurse Call Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1786.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Alpha Communications, AMETEK Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bec Integrated Solutions LLC, Carecom Co. Ltd., Caretronic d.o.o., Cornell Communications, Essec Group, Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Securitas AG, System Technologies, TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg. Inc., TigerConnect Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and West Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

Market Driver

Nurse call systems have become essential tools for assisted living facilities and hospitals, enhancing patient care efficiency. Their adoption has enabled hospitals to provide better safety and satisfaction levels, reduce operational time, and improve communication between patients and staff. The rising global health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to an increased demand for healthcare facilities. In response, new hospitals and clinical centers have been constructed, equipped with advanced medical devices and nurse call systems to address the growing patient needs. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period.

Nurse call systems have become essential in healthcare facilities, improving patient management and care delivery. These systems enable patients and caregivers to communicate effectively, reducing response time and enhancing patient care. Wanderer control is a significant trend, ensuring the safety of patients with Alzheimer's or other diseases. High-quality healthcare is crucial for elderly populations dealing with diseases like stroke and cancer. Nurse call systems help manage patient populations, reduce readmissions, and improve workflow efficiency. Healthcare organizations face financial and regulatory risks due to technical glitches and inefficient communication. Solution providers offer integrated communication systems, including mobile and intercom, to address these challenges. Interoperability with electronic medical records and medical devices is essential for older infrastructure and existing software systems. Button-based systems and high-tech solutions cater to various healthcare settings, from hospitals to long-term care facilities and assisted living centers. Ultimately, nurse call systems contribute to high-quality healthcare, improving patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare costs and health insurance premiums.

Market Challenges

The global nurse call systems market is highly competitive with a fragmented landscape. Various service providers are expanding into medical device connectivity and life safety system integration. Vendors compete based on service quality, consulting, delivery time, long-term contracts, and historical buyer relationships. New regional players enter the market, offering lower prices, intensifying competition. International vendors respond by setting up local distributors. Mergers and acquisitions, such as Austco Healthcare's acquisition of Teknocorp Australia's monitoring services division, increase market concentration and customer bases, driving market growth.

The Nurse Call Systems market faces several challenges in various healthcare settings, including nursing centers and home care. Dementia patients require special attention, making it essential to have reliable communication systems. Wired technology and wireless technology have their advantages, but IP-based technology offers greater interconnectivity. Basic button-based systems are sufficient for some facilities, while smartphone integrated systems cater to modern staff needs. IP-based interconnectivity systems streamline workflow efficiencies, reducing paperwork and automating processes. Hospital personnel face burnout and exhaustion, making digital healthcare solutions crucial for hospital admissions, surgeries, and chronic disease management. Mobility is essential for patient care, and reimbursement facilities from Medicare and other insurers impact purchasing decisions. Intelligent bed systems help prevent patient falls, and telecommunication systems improve nurse-patient communication. Nursing staff in healthcare facilities require modality and specialty clinic-specific solutions to meet diverse needs.

Segment Overview

This nurse call systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Wired systems

1.2 Wireless systems End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 ASCs/Clinics

2.3 Long-term care facilities Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Wired systems- Nurse call systems play a crucial role in hospital communication, ensuring patient calls reach the appropriate caregiver. These systems offer opportunities for integration with technologies like VoIP telephony, door access, bed status, fire alarms, and medical gas alarms. Wired nurse call systems, with their reliability and stability, are preferred over wireless systems due to consistent communication and longer lifespan. The dependability and longevity of wired systems are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Nurse call systems have become an essential component of modern healthcare facilities, enabling efficient communication between patients, caregivers, and hospital staff. These systems allow patients to summon assistance with the press of a button, ensuring timely response and enhanced patient care. Wanderer control features help manage and monitor patients with special needs, such as those with Alzheimer's or dementia, ensuring their safety and wellbeing. Patients in hospitals, nursing homes, senior living facilities, and critical care units benefit from these systems, which enable effective patient management and reduce healthcare costs. Healthcare personnel, including nurses and staff, experience less burnout and exhaustion due to reduced paperwork and automation in healthcare delivery. Nurse call devices have evolved into digital healthcare tools, integrating patient monitoring and assisted care features, providing high-quality healthcare services for the geriatric population and other healthcare settings.

Market Research Overview

Nurse call systems are essential communication tools in healthcare facilities, enabling patients and caregivers to request assistance quickly and efficiently. These systems facilitate enhanced patient care by allowing timely responses to patient needs, reducing the risk of wanderings, and optimizing workflow efficiency. The elderly population, with their unique healthcare requirements due to diseases such as stroke, cancer, and Alzheimer's, significantly benefits from these systems. Healthcare organizations face financial and regulatory risks in managing patient populations, especially in hospital care quality and long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living centers. Nurse call systems help mitigate these risks by ensuring high-quality healthcare delivery, minimizing hospital readmissions, and optimizing staff workflow. Technical glitches and interoperability issues can cause genuine emergencies and wasted time, leading to financial burdens and healthcare costs. Integrated communication systems, including mobile and intercom systems, IP-based technology, and smartphone-integrated devices, address these challenges by providing rapid response times and seamless alarms and communications. Nurse call systems cater to various healthcare environments, including hospitals, nursing homes, patient monitoring for critical care patients, and assisted care in senior living facilities. The healthcare industry bases its services on these systems to provide digital healthcare solutions, automate workflows, and improve hospital personnel morale by reducing paperwork and burnout. Government initiatives support the adoption of nurse call systems to improve healthcare infrastructure and hospital care quality, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare organizations.

