Nurse Call Systems Market Size Worth $4.2 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nurse call systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.96% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising use of digital healthcare and the increasing need for patient safety and care. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements to bring new levels of communication enabling the widest range of applications configuration at home care, hospitals, or residential facilities are predicted to boost market demand.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on technology, the wired communication equipment segment dominated the market in 2021. Wired systems have traditionally been used in several healthcare facilities to inform caregivers of a patient's needs.

The high growth of the wireless communication equipment technology segment can be attributed to factors such as low cost of installation, easy integration with other devices, and ease of mobility. In January 2019 , the Hill Rom launched its LINQ mobile application for improvement in communication between the patient and caregiver formerly in the U.S. and Canada with further expansion to Europe .

In the type segment, integrated communication systems held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advancement in communication devices, availability of data to be used by healthcare personnel, and rising demand for improved quality of care.

On the basis of application, the wanderer control segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the ease of communication, growing demand for digital technology, and rising aging population.

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the adoption of the latest technology, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and advanced digital healthcare in the region.

Read 135-page market research report for more Insights, 'Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Wired Communication Equipment, Wireless Communication Equipment), By Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030', published by Grand View Research.

Nurse Call Systems Market Growth & Trends

The growing elderly population and rising risk of diseases such as chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes are increasing the demand for healthcare services. This patient population needs assistance to complete their day-to-day activities, thereby surging the demand for nurse call systems in some healthcare facilities. It ensures the safety of patients in the ward. Increasing demand for integrated and diversified hospital communication systems is anticipated to favor the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has indiscriminately increased the pressure on healthcare facilities and professionals. As a result, the need for wireless communication devices increased in hospitals. Nurse call systems helped to decrease the burden on the existing staff force during the pandemic when hospitals were managing COVID-19 patients above their occupancy levels. Various manufacturers expanded their manufacturing capacity to meet the sudden surge in demand.

Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nurse call systems market based on technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Nurse Call Systems Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2030)

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

Nurse Call Systems Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2030)

Integrated Communication Systems

Buttons

Mobile Systems

Intercoms

Nurse Call Systems Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2030)

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call Systems Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2030)

Hospitals

ASCs/Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Nurse Call Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Nurse Call Systems Market

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Rauland Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

Austco Healthcare

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems LLC

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

JNL Technologies

Cornell Communications

