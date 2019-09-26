Nurse Call Systems Market to Grow at 9.2% CAGR to 2024 - Emerging Trends and Key Insights - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographically, the Nurse Call Systems Market dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific expected to grow at high pace. US, Canada and Mexico, accounted for the largest share to 2024, due to growing demand in improving healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory norms by government and the presence of major manufacturers.

The global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024. Growth of nurse call system market driven by factors like technological advancements in nurse call systems, ease of communication, and nurse call systems applications.

Report studies nurse call system market based on type, technology, end-user, application, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in nurse call system market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Type

Button-Based System Integrated Communication Systems Mobile Systems Intercom Systems Multiple Connection Options Audio and Video

Report on nurse call system market segmented by technologies like wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies. Recent Developments and growth forecast is been implemented in this research report.

Key Players Operating in Nurse Call Systems Market Research are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Hill-Rom (US), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia), Siemens AG (Germany), SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria), and Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).

"Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019"

Study analyses the nurse call system market application for alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Alarms & communications segment is expected to account for largest share of nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

Nurse call system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high pace in the coming years. Increasing government initiatives for healthcare digitalization, rising geriatric population, a growing number of assisted living centers/long-term facilities, rise in healthcare expenditure, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and developing medical tourism are the growth factors in Asia Pacific region

Nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and RoW (16%)

