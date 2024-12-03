Nurse Daisy, The AI-Assisted Virtual Medical Assistant, Now Includes HIPPA Compliant Patient Centric Messaging and Texting

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the initial launch in July of this year, Nurse Daisy now includes both Patient and Clinician panels available on Web, iOS and Android platforms.

The app's new features include HIPPA Compliant Patient Centric Messaging and Prioritized Patient Listing. The Prioritized Patient Listing is based on the patients most recently reported symptoms and their severity. These features will prove useful in assisting clinicians with organizing their daily schedules and maximizing their efficiency and the well-being of their patients.

The HIPPA Compliant Patient Centric Messaging allows all clinicians treating the same patient to securely communicate between themselves. All providers associated with a shared patient can easily access and review any thread of communication made within the Nurse Daisy app. This app capability makes for a hassle-free search of any relevant messages that need to be reviewed.

Similarly, a separate chat channel provides a secure HIPPA complaint messaging between the clinicians and the patient. This eliminates the need for buying another standalone platform just for the purpose of HIPPA complaint messaging.

Nurse Daisy leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes, by providing automated Remote Symptom Monitoring (RPSM) plus Remote Vital Sign Monitoring (RPM), Triage, Follow-ups, Daily Check-ins, Request and Workflow Management.

Nurse Daisy's RPSM engine automatically detects declines in health and alerts clinicians and family members, for proactive care and crisis prevention. It also provides management of medication and daily activity.

"We are very excited to launch the HIPPA Compliant Patient Centric Messaging in Nurse Daisy as another example of our deep understanding of the daily challenges faced by healthcare providers and our commitment to provide them the necessary tools to facilitate their jobs in delivering quality care while differentiating and growing their businesses," said Mallie Sharafat, Founder and CEO of BUDS Technology.

Some of the key benefits of Nurse Daisy are:

Quadruples patient interactions with clinicians.

Increases Nursing efficiency by 20% and Request Handling efficiency by 75-85%.

Alleviates staff burnout by being an intelligent virtual assistant to the clinical staff and providing task and workflow management automation.

Improves communication within the Care Circle, fostering transparency and trust.

Ensures adherence to healthcare regulations and standards through integrated compliance measures and improved documentation.

Provides a platform to differentiate and grow your services.

Nurse Daisy represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology, offering tangible benefits to healthcare providers and patients alike. Nurse Daisy stands poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

For more information about Nurse Daisy and its transformative impact on healthcare, please visit budstechnology.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Anna Boisse, (678) 977-7273, [email protected].

