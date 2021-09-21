Nurse Entrepreneur VeeTheNP to Teach 1,000th Nurse Saturday

Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, affectionally known as VeeTheNP, will teach her 1000 th student this Saturday, September 25 at her Atlanta Watch My FLO IV Hydration Business Start Up Class. Started in 2018, the purpose of the Watch My FLO class is to give attendees the information needed to start and build a successful IV Hydration therapy business.

"I started Watch My FLO to help nurses understand all components of owning and running a successful business," Southerland said. "I've made mistakes in business. My goal is to be honest about my mistakes, while also providing solutions to avoid these mistakes, so my students can experience high levels of success."

WHY IV HYDRATION

IV Hydration Therapy continues to grow in popularity in the US as Americans look for wellness treatment plans that boost immunity while also supporting their active lifestyles. Nurses are natural fits for owning these businesses as they understand the full health benefits of IV Hydration while also knowing when patients can, and cannot, receive a treatment.

Nurses also choose to open their own healthcare business to utilize their training outside of the typical hospital setting. For many, bedside burnout wreaks havoc on their mental health. Southerland's format offers an alternative career path. IV Hydration Therapy positively impacts the health of each patient while also giving nurses some relief from the stress of COVID-19 care.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

Nurses continue to be America's hero as they serve as the lifeline between patients and families as we all continue to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic. Southerland wants to celebrate these heroes – their efforts at the bedside as well as their efforts in their business.

So, as she prepares to teach her 1,000th student, she has a plan to pop bottles!

At 11:30 a.m. EST all those attending Saturday's class will mark Southerland's entry into the quadruple digit club of students with a champagne toast and intention setting luncheon. The class takes place at Le Meridian Atlanta Perimeter, 111 Perimeter Center West.

ABOUT VERONICA SOUTHERLAND

Veronica Southerland has dedicated her career to building success in the healthcare entrepreneurship space. She owns FLO Hydration & Wellness clinic in Charlotte, NC while also teaching IV Hydration Start-Up classes throughout the country. She's a mentor, speaker, author, and teacher. She can be found online at @veethenp or veethenp.com.

