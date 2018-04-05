Nurse Executives Say Nurse Shortages Erode Patient Care and Staff Morale: Survey

"Nurse leaders are increasingly concerned about worsening nurse shortages and their impact on patient and staff satisfaction, as well as nurse recruitment," said Marcia Faller, Chief Clinical Officer at AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN). "This survey also suggests that finding effective solutions to this situation may be beyond the capabilities of most healthcare organizations. They are going to need help, especially as nurse shortages get worse."

Major Recruitment Challenges

Nearly all CNO respondents acknowledged that their healthcare organizations are currently experiencing some level of nurse shortages, with 72% describing the shortages as moderate, significant or severe. Only 7% said there is no shortage.

In addition, most felt that the shortages would get worse over the next five years. Specifically, 28% of CNOs predicted a worsening in one year, 43% in two years and 61% in five years.

Survey respondents also said that nursing recruitment has become very challenging. More than 80% of CNOs described difficulty in nurse recruitment at their organization as moderate, significant or severe, with 41% describing it as significant or severe.

Patient Care Concerns

More than one-third (34%) of CNOs surveyed said nurse shortages have a considerable or great negative impact on patient care. The numbers go even higher when CNOs were asked about patient satisfaction, with 41% viewing shortages as considerably or greatly detrimental to how patients feel about their care.

Some of the highest levels of concern appeared when CNOs were asked how shortages might affect nurse morale. The majority (61%) said that shortages have a considerable or great negative impact on nurse morale. Nurse morale has been linked to quality of patient care and to patient satisfaction.

In discussing their nurse recruitment problems, CNOs said the two greatest challenges are the lack of access to high-quality talent (32%) and the location of their organization (37%), both of which are serious difficulties to overcome.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. AMN Healthcare's workforce solutions - including managed services programs, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting services - enable providers to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes within the rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different background, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. AMN Healthcare disseminates news and information about the Company through its website, which can be found at www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nurse-executives-say-nurse-shortages-erode-patient-care-and-staff-morale-survey-300624071.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.amnhealthcare.com

