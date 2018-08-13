Nurse Mates Releases Limited-Edition Sparkle Shoes Benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

"The #GiveHeartsForKids campaign is such a meaningful initiative and we couldn't be happier with the support we have received from the community thus far. With the addition of the limited-edition collection we will undoubtedly be able to make an even more significant contribution to St. Jude this year. Launching our first official partnership with St. Jude is such an exciting step for us, and watching this campaign grow and evolve each year has been truly fulfilling. We look forward to keeping the momentum going for years to come. The possibilities are endless!" said David Issler, President and Creative Director of Nurse Mates.

Consumers who purchase these stand-out shoes will also receive campaign branded items to commemorate their support, including: a custom shoe box, St. Jude hang tag, satin dust bag, and a Give Hearts For Kids lapel pin. In addition to the resulting proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition shoe collection, Nurse Mates will launch the #GiveHeartsForKids social initiative on September 1. The brand will elicit the community to post heart photos to Instagram with the hashtag #GiveHeartsForKids in an effort to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Nurse Mates will donate $1 to St. Jude for every post published with the campaign hashtag during the month of September.

"The generosity of Nurse Mates and its customers through campaigns like Give Hearts For Kids helps ensure St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue its lifesaving work of finding cures and saving children," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. But there's more work to be done and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer."

The limited-edition collection includes three unique styles and will be available on NurseMates.com beginning August 13. Each footwear style will retail for $129.00 per pair, and Nurse Mates will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, with no less than $100.00 per pair directly benefitting St. Jude. Nurse Mates will also donate $10.00 for all other footwear styles sold on NurseMates.com during the month of September creating an opportunity for the community to give back in several ways.

About Nurse Mates



For over 55 years, Nurse Mates has been dedicated to providing high quality and dependable, yet fashionable and innovative products for the health care profession. Our premium full-grain leathers, slip-resistant bottoms and comfort technologies make Nurse Mates footwear the best choice for working professionals seeking long lasting style and comfort. As the leader in professional footwear, accessories and apparel, Nurse Mates is always at the forefront of what busy professionals need - designing durable and comfortable workday products with a sense of purpose and creative flair.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

SOURCE Nurse Mates