Nurse Practitioners are Critical Source of Colorectal Cancer Screening Information for Patients, Survey Shows

Most NPs aged 50 years and older who were surveyed (91 percent, n=209) reported being screened for CRC as recommended by leading guidelines. A similar proportion of NPs surveyed younger than 50 (93 percent, n=136) reported that CRC screening would be a personal priority when turning 50.

While the majority of NP respondents[1] (79 percent) said they routinely discuss CRC screening with their eligible patients, the survey showed that there is an opportunity to embrace the latest recommended non-invasive CRC screening options:

Almost all NP respondents were familiar [2] with colonoscopy (98 percent) and the fecal blood test (92 percent).

Half of NP respondents (50 percent) were familiar [2] with multitarget stool DNA test (Cologuard) – a noninvasive stool DNA test that requires no preparation and can be completed at home.

Nearly all NPs who responded to the question (99 percent) reported they had prescribed colonoscopy and more than three-quarters (78 percent) prescribed the fecal blood test; 45 percent said they prescribed multitarget stool DNA testing (Cologuard). Almost two-thirds of NP respondents (64 percent) said they often or always talk to eligible patients about both invasive and noninvasive CRC screening options.

"Nurse practitioners are leaders in colorectal cancer screening, encouraging their eligible patients to be screened," said AANP President Joyce Knestrick, PhD, APRN, CFNP, FAANP. "However, only two-thirds of NPs surveyed said that their patients often or always complete CRC screening, with the most common reason for non-compliance being the disruptive nature of test preparation. With the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force CRC guidelines including noninvasive options that require no test prep, it's important that healthcare providers are familiar with all options so they can help patients choose the one that is best for them."

More than half of NP respondents (58 percent) said their patients were often or always more likely to undergo CRC screening when they found out there was a noninvasive screening test they could do at home.

"More than two-thirds of patients complete a Cologuard test after receiving it," said Philip Parks, M.D., head of Medical Affairs at Exact Sciences. "Given the low colorectal cancer screening rates nationwide, we are committed to working with NPs to support their efforts to educate patients about screening choices and engage their patients in shared decision-making, which may result in higher patient compliance with completing colorectal cancer screening."

The CRC SNAPP survey was conducted by HealthyWomen in collaboration with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, with funding from Exact Sciences. More than 511 healthcare providers, including 358 clinically practicing NPs, participated in the online survey between December 2017 and March 2018. HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women.

More information about the SNAPP survey is available via this infographic.

