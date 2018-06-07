Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants Receive Class Action Status in VA Overtime Lawsuit

Provost Umphrey attorneys Michael Hamilton of the firm's Nashville office and Guy Fisher in the Beaumont, Texas, office are among the attorneys working on the lawsuit along with counsel David Cook and Clement Tsao of Cincinnati's Cook & Logothetis, LLC, Douglas Richards of Lexington, Kentucky and Robert Stropp of Washington DC's Mooney Green, P.C.

"These health care professionals dedicate their time for the well-being of our veterans, and by law, are entitled to overtime when they are required to work beyond their work schedules," said Mr. Hamilton. "We believe this lawsuit to be critical for veteran patient safety and health. To expect these employees to work extended hours without overtime pay is wrong. With the class certification, we can now proceed onto the next step in this lawsuit."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for employees who worked overtime processing electronic and computer patient records using VA facility computers, VA laptops and sometimes personal computers, work that is critical to the medical treatment of patients. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants say the work is considered mandatory. Those who failed to complete the assignments were subject to disciplinary measures for poor time management.

"I'm grateful that the judge agreed with us and certified the lawsuit as a class action," said Mr. Cook. "It is wrong for any employer to expect people to work for free."

Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Cook estimate that as many 10,000 VA employees could be represented in the class action lawsuit.

The case is Stephanie Mercier, Audricia Brooks, Deborah Plageman, Jennifer Allred, Michele Gavin v. The United States of America, No. 1:12-cv-00920 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm

For more than 45 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nurse-practitioners-physician-assistants-receive-class-action-status-in-va-overtime-lawsuit-300662051.html

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.provostumphrey.com

