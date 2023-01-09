Nurse Staffing Community connectRN Launches Campaign Encouraging Nurses to “unResign”

Nurses Recommit at a Moment When Many Have Said They Will Leave the Profession

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- connectRN , the leading nurse community that connects nurses with flexible work opportunities, has launched a creative campaign to challenge how we evaluate nurses and their impact on healthcare. "unResignation Notice", created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, is a multi-channel initiative that highlights the main challenges nurses face, while also emphasizing the aspects they appreciate and why they want to return. The ad campaign launches with a double page spread that ran in the Sunday edition of The New York Times on January 8th, featuring an "unResignation" letter signed by hundreds of nurses who are recommitting to the profession.

Nurses and CNAs will have the opportunity to add their signatures to the unResignation letter on an accompanying landing page on connectRN's website and will be able to share the letter on social media to amplify their support for the cause. The campaign also includes a video and an OOH component that will be displayed starting January 9th, in several local markets. As more nurses sign the letter over the course of the multi-month campaign, they will have the opportunity to elaborate on their support for the movement through social media and encourage their networks to join.

The impetus for the campaign is that nurses have left the profession in droves over the past few years, with recent estimates pegging that number to be well into the hundreds of thousands nationwide . While this has been due in large part to the Covid-19 crisis, the need for better working conditions for nurses existed long before the pandemic. A recent survey conducted on behalf of connectRN also revealed that 50% of nurses who are still in the profession were considering leaving by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, over half of nurses polled felt as if they always had to be on call, while 90% felt that their patient care suffered due to the nursing shortage.

The campaign references necessities such as flexibility, a better work/life balance, and respect from the healthcare community, all of which mirror connectRN's mission of reimagining nursing to make it work for everyone in the long term.

"Although countless nurses have decided to exit the industry, our aim is to not only emphasize how much they want to stay and to present a path forward that will work for everybody," said connectRN CEO Ted Jeanloz. "We want nurses to feel like they're being listened to, and that they have what they need to take care of not only their patients, but themselves."

The video component highlights several nurses helping their patients through day-to-day health challenges, as the nurses themselves display the invisible struggle that often goes unacknowledged. Ultimately, the campaign will seek to return agency to the nurses themselves by allowing them to assert the expectations that need to be met in order for them to unresign.

Raphael Franzini, Creative Director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address said, "The nursing profession is romanticized, so when nurses quit, it feels like the problem is on them. Our goal is to show the realities forcing them to quit. It's not in a nurse's nature to quit. Something needs to change, and it's not the nurses."

connectRN is the leading nurse community, created to connect nurses with each other, provide career support and deliver flexible work opportunities. By leveraging technology the platform allows access to work opportunities and vital resources nurses need to build a thriving career. connectRN is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and serves clinicians across the U.S. To learn more about connectRN, please visit www.connectrn.com.

