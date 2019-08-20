NurseFly Announces Acquisition by IAC

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NurseFly, a fast-growing marketplace targeting the $17 billion temporary healthcare staffing industry, announced its acquisition by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). NurseFly will join IAC's Emerging & Other segment which also houses the on-demand staffing platform Bluecrew. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, NurseFly's platform aggregates the largest index of real-time travel nursing jobs nationwide, offering travel healthcare professionals unprecedented transparency to aid in their job search. With NurseFly, nurses can access a centralized platform to browse and compare more than 30,000 open travel nursing jobs nationwide, view detailed compensation information from different staffing agencies and locations, and research potential U.S. cities to call home – all for free from NurseFly's website or mobile app.

A two-sided marketplace, NurseFly helps staffing agency partners make better hiring decisions faster and more cost effectively. Partners get access to a highly-engaged, quality talent pool of professionals complete with detailed profiles including certifications, skills checklists, references, and prior work history. Recruiters can instantly connect with candidates via app-based chat and other tools as well as securely exchange documentation digitally – NurseFly on average increases the productivity of staffing agency recruiters by 300 to 500 percent.

"Until now, travel nursing has been an entirely offline and deliberately opaque industry where sometimes the only way to discover your next assignment is to wait by the phone. Figuring out what that contract pays is also a grueling process – much like consumer travel in the 1990s," said Parth Bhakta, Co-Founder and CEO, NurseFly. "We built NurseFly to transform and modernize how travel healthcare professionals connect with work – and in doing so, hope to alleviate a nationwide labor shortage in the healthcare industry. Our vision is to bring transparency to the travel nursing market so we can connect more qualified professionals to more work opportunities – which ultimately helps more patients gain access to top-quality care. We are thrilled to join IAC to accelerate our next chapter of growth."

NurseFly is free to healthcare professionals, while agency partners pay subscription fees to access the platform. NurseFly has seen 6x revenue growth year-over-year. Within just 18 months of operating the business, NurseFly already has over 10 percent of all travel nurse staffing agencies in the U.S. on its platform and over 30,000 active job listings. NurseFly is headquartered in San Francisco and recently opened a Denver office to accommodate its growing engineering, product, and marketing teams.

NurseFly will continue to be led by Parth Bhakta, co-founder and CEO, and Eric Conner, co-founder and CTO. Adam Roston, a long-time IAC executive who is also CEO of Bluecrew, will assume the role of Chairman of NurseFly.

"Today's workforce – regardless of job category or type – expects a digital experience, and NurseFly is modernizing how people connect with work in a large, growing, and antiquated industry," said Adam Roston, Chairman, NurseFly. "Like Bluecrew, Parth and team are transforming the hiring process for both job seekers and employers through the power of software, connecting more people with more work opportunities. We're excited about where this can go."

About NurseFly

NurseFly is a fast-growing marketplace for healthcare staffing that empowers nurses and healthcare professionals by giving them unprecedented access to transparent and accurate information to aid in their job search. The company enables staffing agencies and healthcare facilities nationwide to make faster and more cost-effective hiring decisions, ultimately helping to alleviate labor shortages in healthcare and provide better patient care. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with an additional office in Denver. Learn more at www.nursefly.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Hinge and OkCupid, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide. Learn more at www.iac.com.

