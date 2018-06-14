NurseGrid Expands Executive Team in Preparation for Growth

"We are adding incredible new talent and expertise to our already stellar team as we prepare to onboard more hospitals and add features for our mobile user base of over half a million nurses," said Joe Novello, CEO. "It's an exciting time of growth for NurseGrid and the addition of these strategic hires and promotions will create even more value for our customers."

Lorenzo Ciacci, joining as CTO, has spent more than 20 years working in technology and leadership with brands including Sony, Nike, Disney, Universal Music Group, Adobe, Intel, and AT&T. He recently served as CTO of Vacasa, a technology vacation rental management company, where he defined strategic initiatives and goals and scaled his team from 8 to more than 50 people.

NurseGrid is also adding a new board member, Pam Pure, who brings with her over 25 years of healthcare IT experience including 8 years serving as EVP, COO, and CTO at McKesson Provider Technologies.

Eric Hall, DNP, APRN, joining as Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success, has over 20 years of experience developing, scaling, and leading global Customer Success teams in the healthcare industry. Eric is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and an Army Veteran. Most recently Eric served as Director of International Clinical Services & Operations for InTouch Health where he oversaw international front-line customer support, implementation, and account management teams.

Ward Sparacio, joining as Vice President of Sales, is a 25 year healthcare industry veteran with global management experience. As an entrepreneur and senior sales and marketing executive, Ward has participated and/or led the go-to-market effort for several start-up organizations within the medical imaging and diagnostics sectors. This includes public and private companies such as SonoSite, Confirma (Merge/IBM), Carrot Medical, and Magnolia Medical Technologies.

Andrea Grimshaw joined NurseGrid in 2017 to oversee NurseGrid Manager. She now moves into the role of Vice President of Product, leading the product, design, and QA teams for the entire NurseGrid portfolio. Andrea brings over 15 years of experience driving product, QA, and customer success with startups in health tech, productivity tech, and marketing tech, including most recently Act-On Software.

Jen McLean joined NurseGrid in 2016 as Sr. Director of Operations and now moves into her role as Vice President of People. She will continue to lead the company on improving team and management practices, structure, and policies. Jen brings with her over 10 years working in the financial industry in operational roles.

NurseGrid creates simplified schedule management tools for healthcare facilities. The company works with nursing departments and enterprise healthcare clients to modernize staffing processes while improving department efficiency.

