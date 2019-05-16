NurseGrid Expands Network Via HealthStream

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseGrid, creator of the #1 mobile app for nurses in both Apple and Android stores, has announced its integration with hStream™, HealthStream's new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology. As an hStream-integrated app, NurseGrid Manager can be accessed by HealthStream customers, providing them with innovative shift-filling technology while connecting to the hundreds of thousands of nursing professionals, hospitals, and agencies that form the NurseGrid network.

NurseGrid Mobile, the industry's most popular calendar app with over one million downloads, helps nurses organize their schedules, request changes, and share with colleagues. Nurses who opt to use NurseGrid Mobile can easily integrate the app with HealthStream ePortfolio™, which would allow them to store and manage their credentials and continuing education credits on a single, convenient mobile platform.

NurseGrid Manager, the real-time schedule management tool that allows nursing leaders to connect with their staff's NurseGrid Mobile apps, will enable HealthStream customers to adequately staff their departments by filling open shifts quickly and efficiently with industry-changing technology. The elimination of shorthanded shifts bolsters job satisfaction and retention while strengthening patient care through healthier, happier nurses.

"We are excited to partner with HealthStream to benefit from each other's technologies to make hospitals more efficient," said Joe Novello, founder of NurseGrid. "It feels like a natural fit for us to tap into each other's networks to provide nurses with incredible technology that will make their work and home lives easier."

"The viral growth of NurseGrid among nurses is impressive. Now, with hStream, healthcare organizations are afforded a great opportunity to benefit from NurseGrid's innovative approach to shift-filling," said Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions, HealthStream. "We are thrilled to be working with the NurseGrid team to help healthcare organizations bring transparency and efficiency to managing schedules for their nursing teams."

About NurseGrid:

NurseGrid is committed to ending short-staffing by alleviating healthcare's most pernicious issue through intelligent staffing solutions. Across the continuum of care, departments are modernizing processes and discovering how nurse-centric technology transforms the clinical environment. NurseGrid remains dedicated to improving the health of nurses across America. For more information, visit www.nursegrid.com.

About HealthStream:

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-933-9293.

