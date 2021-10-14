NurseNow Staffing Certified as Service-disabled Veteran-owned Small Business

NurseNow's CEO started his healthcare journey as a Navy hospital corpsman. Now, his company can better serve veterans. Tweet this

According to the Small Business Association (SBA), a business must meet the following requirements to qualify for SDVOSB certification:

Be a small business. Be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more service-disabled veterans. Have one or more service-disabled veterans manage day-to-day operations and also make long-term decisions. Eligible veterans must have a service-connected disability.

Only 10% of all businesses are owned by veterans, and fewer than that carry the SDVOSB certification. The designation will allow NurseNow Staffing to be more competitive for federal contracts, including services for hospitals, long-term care centers and clinics that serve veterans.

"I am so grateful to be able to continue a legacy of caring—especially for people who have made great sacrifices," says Kissinger. "It is a great continuation of my life's work, and a true honor."

About NurseNow Staffing:

NurseNow Staffing is the fastest-growing nurse staffing agency in North America specializing in decentralized clinical research. It matches highly qualified nurses who want flexibility, fair pay, and freedom with clinical research organizations that have unique — and often immediate — needs. To learn more, please visit www.nursenowstaffing.com or follow NurseNow on LinkedIn and Facebook .



