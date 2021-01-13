NurseNow Staffing Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) To Democratize And Accelerate Clinical Trials

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseNow Staffing is pleased to announce becoming a founding member of an historic alliance of fifty life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research. The "Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA )," which launched December 10th, 2020, unites industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups, and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.

"The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) is exactly the type of collaborative organization that will provide the much-needed support to the pharmaceutical industry in their journey toward a future that provides the greatest value to the diverse communities of our world," said David Kissinger, CEO of NurseNow.

"We are extremely gratified to welcome NurseNow Staffing to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,' said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-convenor of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by NurseNow's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation."

Experts estimate that COVID-19 may set back non-pandemic clinical trials by several years due to prospective patients' inability or reluctance to schedule visits at physical research locations. Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population and could ease COVID-19-imposed difficulties for both patients and clinical investigators. Inclusion of representative patient populations in clinical trials by race, age and geographic location has long been an operational challenge. COVID-19 has amplified the disparities and inclusion biases that have become hurdles for potential trial participants.

"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, NurseNow is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-convener, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

NurseNow joins with its peer DTRA Member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication. NurseNow urges other organizations interested in taking part to visit DTRA .org

About NurseNow Staffing:

NurseNow Staffing is the fastest-growing nurse staffing agency in North America specializing in decentralized clinical research. It matches highly qualified nurses who want flexibility, fair pay, and freedom with clinical research organizations that have unique — and often immediate — needs. To learn more, please visit www.nursenowstaffing.com or follow NurseNow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

