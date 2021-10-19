NurseNow Staffing Releases White Paper on Staffing Decentralized Clinical Trials

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseNow Staffing announces the availability of a free resource, a white paper titled "Decentralized Clinical Trials and Nurse Staffing Agencies: Defining the Future of Clinical Research." The paper includes information on the increased use of decentralized clinical trials in the past couple of years, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and details the critical role nurse staffing agencies play in delivering patient care.

"With the move away from traditional research sites, it is incredibly important for pharmaceutical companies and their research partners to be able to find reliable, experienced, clinical research nurses," explains David Kissinger, RN, CEO of NurseNow Staffing. "Nurse staffing agencies, particularly those with clinical research experience, are best positioned to fulfill that role."

Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs)—trials that use remote technologies and care providers who provide service in non-clinical settings, like patients' homes—have slowly been on the rise in the past decade. The adoption of DCTs accelerated dramatically during the pandemic, as distancing guidelines, stay-at-home orders, and other mitigation efforts prevented patients from traveling to hospitals, clinics, and doctors' offices. One study showed that due to the pandemic, 70% of patients deferred or cancelled treatments.

Even as things have begun to "return to normal" in many parts of the country, the healthcare industry seems inclined to continue using DCTs: a recent study showed that 79% of the research industry had increased their use of decentralized and/or hybrid trials over the past year, with 84% anticipating more of an increase over the next two years. Decentralized clinical trials also played a critical role in expediting the research and approval of vaccines and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19.

"In the past year, our nurses have provided over 30,000 hours of patient care for decentralized clinical trials," says Kissinger. "It is clear that DCTs will be a vital part of future healthcare innovations."

