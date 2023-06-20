Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward

News provided by

Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

20 Jun, 2023, 10:06 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of its Certified Nurse Medical Affairs Professional (CNMAP™) Program, the first and only accredited nursing certification for nurses looking for a way to apply their clinical experience in the life sciences industry.

The CNMAP™ program is the first of its kind, establishing the industry standard for nurse professionals seeking entry into the industry, or looking to expand their skillset and careers in the biopharmaceutical industry. Nurses have deep medical expertise and are critical thinkers, skills that are highly valued and transferrable in the pharmaceutical industry.

"By launching the first and only medical affairs certification program for nursing professionals, we embark on a transformative journey that empowers nurses to advance their expertise and play a pivotal role in the life sciences industry," said William Soliman, Ph.D., BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO. "Combining clinical knowledge with a deep understanding of medical affairs will allow nurses to enhance patient care, driving evidence-based practices, and fostering collaborative partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem."

Former pharmaceutical executive and nurse, Janice Nissen who has over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry said, "CNMAP will bring tremendous value for nurse professionals that are looking to build their careers as medical affairs or medical science liaison professionals in the biopharmaceutical industry.

CNMAP is self-paced and online making it easy for full-time professionals to get certified and accredited. The program takes about 20 hours to complete and includes 24/7 online support for learners via live chat. To get certified, learners must take and pass an online certification exam.

As the leading organization in medical affairs/medical science liaison accreditation, the ACMA is committed to promoting best practices and ensuring the highest-level of professionalism and integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. This certification program signifies ACMA's commitment to equipping nursing professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the dynamic landscape of medical affairs.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) 

The ACMA is a globally recognized, award-winning organization providing solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, Biologics/Biosimilars, and Market Research, the ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing prior authorization and medical affairs professionals in over 80+ countries. The ACMA works with Industry, Regulators, and Academia, among others, to further its mission: Establishing Best-in-Class Practices across the Life Sciences Industry to ensure the most rigorous quality/competency standards are established and globally enforced to elevate patient care. To learn more, visit medicalaffairsspecialist.org

Contact
Joe Spagnuolo
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 1-646-619-3566

Matthew Purcell, PharmD
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 942-5595

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.