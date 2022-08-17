Nurses Provided Flexible Access to More Than $1M in Wages Through SmartLinx and Rain Partnership

Pay flexibility helps alleviate nurses' financial concerns amid inflation and financial insecurity

Since launching two months ago, the partnership has allowed more than 6,000 nurses to receive their pay, as soon as their shift ends

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLinx , a cloud-based, healthcare technology provider, announced that it reached a milestone of $1M in wage advances through its partnership with Rain, helping nurses get early access to their wages before payday. SmartLinx added Rain, a global leader in financial wellness, to its portfolio of workforce management solutions to enable its healthcare customers to offer their employees the freedom and flexibility to get paid when they need it and to empower them to get control over their finances.

With inflation a rising concern, 64% of the US population is living paycheck to paycheck. Additionally, 51% of employees are more stressed about their finances today than they were during the height of the pandemic. These financial difficulties are not only stressful for employees and their families, but they are incredibly disruptive and distracting in the workplace and can potentially lead to the delivery of lower quality patient care. Access to wages and greater financial freedom provides an opportunity to unburden nurses and improve patient experience. In fact, nearly 60% of employees state that they would work harder for an employer that provided same day pay.

"At SmartLinx, we are committed to focusing on solutions that help to solve the healthcare industry needs and this includes helping our clients improve employee satisfaction and retention. Reaching $1M in wage advances as the result of our partnership with Rain is a huge milestone. Since rolling out Rain to our clients two months ago, we have been able to help thousands of caregivers get early access to their wages when it was most critical to them. This has provided our customers with the peace of mind that their healthcare employees can cover expenses whenever they need it and helps them to stay focused and satisfied with their work," said Marina Aslanyan, Chief Executive Officer, SmartLinx.

By integrating Rain into SmartLinx's Workforce Management technology suite, nurses can access their wages in one, easy-to-use platform. This effortless process enables employees to get paid as soon as after each shift, instead of waiting until payday, resulting in higher productivity, reduced stress, decreased turnover, improved mental health, and better patient care. In addition, both full-time employees and agency staff can use Rain, which can help clients avoid healthcare staffing shortages.

"We are thrilled to have reached such an important milestone in our partnership with SmartLinx. Nurses and healthcare staff are the backbone of our society and ensuring that they have access to their paycheck when they need it the most is our top priority. We are on a mission to empower all Americans to achieve financial independence and look forward to serving the healthcare industry and helping nurses across the U.S. as a result of our partnership with SmartLinx," said Fred Choquette, Chief Operating Officer, Rain.

More About SmartLinx: Caring for Those Who Care

Founded in 2000, SmartLinx was built by business owners, frustrated by the lack of a purpose-built scheduling solution that the industry desperately needed. Today, SmartLinx is a 16-Stevie-award-winning SaaS company, supporting hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the nation through the healthcare providers we serve. SmartLinx partners with thousands of organizations to harness the potential of their greatest asset: people. For more information, visit us at SmartLinx.com .

About Rain

Rain is the largest on-demand pay provider globally with operations in the US, India, Brazil, and the EU. Rain provides on-demand pay and other financial wellness benefits to employees of mid- to large-sized organizations. Rain's mission is to kill predatory financial products and guide people to financial freedom. Find out more at http://rainapp.com .

Media Contact

Rob Mazzini | 646-599-3502

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartLinx