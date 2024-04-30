Nurses Week 2024: Don't Miss These Gift & CE Giveaways for Nurses and Nursing Students!

Enter for a chance to win a premium gift package worth $300, and earn free CE nursing contact hours1 — all on www.nursesweek.com!

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care (BAYADA) is celebrating all nurses and nursing students this National Nurses Week, May 6 – 12, with valuable giveaways designed to empower nurses to lead, grow, heal, thrive, comfort, and shine!

"It's our priority to recognize, love and support our nurses every day," said Mandy Tilton, BAYADA Chief Nursing Officer. "On top of that, Nurses Week is a big annual recognition at BAYADA, and these giveaways express our immense appreciation for the challenging and essential work that all nurses do."

"Nurses today are in high demand and deserve our support of their work-life balance and career growth," Tilton continued. "We're always striving to support nurses' health and safety and to empower them along career paths that can keep them feeling energized and fulfilled."

BAYADA Nurses Week Freebies

For all nurses and nursing students: Visit nursesweek.com now through May 12 to enter BAYADA's 2024 Nurses Week Giveaway for a chance to win one of 25 $300 gift packages of popular brand merchandise. Various gift packages specially curated for nurses include premium products from Beats Pro®, Omaha Steaks®, The North Face®, Herschel Supply Co. ®, Apple®, UGG®, and Bose®.

While you're there, take advantage of free continuing education (CE) courses with ANCC contact hours1 that may apply toward your licensure or certification. Available course topics include Diabetes, Hospice Care, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), and Workplace Safety.

See nursesweek.com for giveaway and contest details, full terms and conditions.

For BAYADA Nurses only: All BAYADA Nurses are invited to visit BAYADA Celebrates, their employee intranet for recognition and rewards, by May 12 to enter our employee giveaway for a chance to win one of three $5,000 Nurses Week scholarships.

See www.bayadacelebrates.com for giveaway and contest details, full terms and conditions.

25 winners will receive a $300 gift package! Gift packages include:

Keep Calm and Lead On: Drinkware | The North Face backpack | Compression socks | Beats Pro headphones

Healing Meals: Smart meat thermometer | Omaha Steaks | Vegetable chopper | Pasta machine

Rise & Thrive: Drinkware | Herschel Supply Co. backpack | Apple Watch

Get in Your Comfort Zone: Tea mug | Massage gun | Organic tea sampler | Blanket | UGG pillows

Refine Your Shine: Drinkware | The North Face backpack | Premium bento box | Bose noise cancelling headphones

1 BAYADA Home Health Care (BAYADA) is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (ANCC).

About BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia suburbs of New Jersey, BAYADA is a leading nonprofit home health care provider—with hundreds of locations in the US, as well as Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea—and the only national provider that offers a full range of home-based specialty care services.

For more information about the great variety of nursing and nurse leadership career opportunities at BAYADA, visit jobs.bayada.com.

Media contact:

Kristen Kirkpatrick

419-350-4963

[email protected]

SOURCE BAYADA Home Health Care