Nursing apprenticeships through Alabama community colleges see exponential increase, filling need for nurses in Alabama

News provided by

Alabama Community College System

15 Sep, 2023, 13:03 ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama's historic move to allow nursing apprenticeships through the Alabama Community College System is helping combat nursing shortages across the state.

Since new rules passed last year allowing Alabama healthcare employers to enter into an apprenticeship agreement with nursing programs, an estimated 400 nursing apprentices across 17 colleges have served with nurses at more than 60 healthcare facilities.

Nursing apprenticeships started last year when Coastal Alabama and Gadsden State community colleges became the first in the state to offer the program. During the initial phase, 30 apprentices played a pivotal role in filling nursing vacancies across four employers in those regions.

More than 8,450 students were enrolled in registered nursing and licensed practical nursing programs at Alabama's community colleges last academic year. In that same time frame, a total of 2,950 students obtained a nursing credential.

Twenty-two of Alabama's 24 community and technical colleges offer a nursing program.

Students who apply and are accepted as nurse apprentices serve as employees of the healthcare facility and work alongside an experienced nurse. Nurse apprentices can continue their employment by completing their apprenticeship and passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) that certifies nurses.

Trinity Carlisle, a Drake State alum who participated in the LPN Launch program with Huntsville Hospital, said she appreciated the support the apprenticeship allowed from both the college and her employer.

"Our instructors supported us and wanted the very best from us from Day One, and went beyond helping us when it came to understanding a hard subject, staying after lab to practice skills, and even making sure we had what we needed outside the classroom to be successful," she said.

"I cannot wait to see where this career takes me."

As the Alabama Community College System celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, apprenticeships are among the system's greatest successes. Businesses work with Alabama's community and technical colleges to offer apprenticeships that help meet workforce needs in several high-demand industries, including manufacturing, nursing, and childcare.

"Some of the best training is on-the-job, and we are the strongest in workforce development in Alabama when we create avenues for our students to achieve through work-based learning such as apprenticeships," said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.

Media Contact:
Ebony Horton Bradley
Director of Communications and Marketing
[email protected]
334-237-3842

SOURCE Alabama Community College System

Also from this source

State, university leaders highlight how families can save money on college costs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.