Nursing Breast Pads Market to grow by USD 88.68 mn from 2020 to 2024 | Increasing Number of Working Women to Boost Growth | Technavio

The nursing breast pads market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Reusable



Disposable



Silicone



Hydrogel

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline Stores



Online Stores

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The nursing breast pads market report covers the following areas:

The increasing number of working women, surge in demand from mothers with twins or more infants, and preference of breast milk over formula milk will drive the market growth. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes, risk of infection associated with the use of nursing breast pads, and low production of breast milk among new mothers will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nursing breast pads market, including Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nursing breast pads market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist nursing breast pads market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nursing breast pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nursing breast pads market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nursing breast pads market vendors

Nursing Breast Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 88.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

